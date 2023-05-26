MATTHEWS – Matthews Playhouse of the Performing Arts has added new sessions to its 2023 summer camp roster and plans to expand to new locations to accommodate increased demand.
The theater has grown into one of the largest summer performing arts camps in the region, serving more than 1,000 children each year.
Sarah Baumgardner, executive director, said offering performance opportunities and building self-confidence in children are part of the theater’s mission.
“Matthews Playhouse summer camps have long been regarded as an asset to the local community,” Baumgardner said. “We are on a mission to extend opportunities to students of all ages and backgrounds in a fun and supportive atmosphere regardless of where they live.”
Registration is open for the following summer camp programs:
Hamilton Performing Arts Camp in Indian Trail
June 19-23 • 9 a.m.-3 p.m. (Ages 8-15)
Matthews Playhouse partners with Indian Trail Parks and Recreation to present a week of summer performing arts camp in the Indian Trail Town Hall based on the Grammy, Tony, and Pulitzer Prize-winning hit musical, “Hamilton!” Children will learn the real stories behind the iconic characters as they face off in epic rap duels and learn choreography based on the original Broadway production. The week will be capped off with a performance on the outdoor stage at Crossing Paths Park.
Musical Theatre Dance Camps at Adrianna Eve Company
Matthews Playhouse and Adrianna Eve Company, a pre-professional dance company in Matthews, have joined forces to offer up-and-coming performers the following opportunities this summer to sharpen their skills, build self-confidence and create happy memories. These camps will take place at Adrianna Eve Company, 11025 Monroe Road, Matthews:
Fairytale Dance Camp
June 26-30 • 9 a.m.-noon (Ages 2-5)
A fairytale-themed dance camp where campers will learn ballet, tap, jazz and tumbling technique as well as create arts and crafts. Campers are encouraged to wear their finest fairytale attire and will need both ballet and tap shoes.
Musical Theatre Camp
June 26-30 • 9 a.m.-3 p.m. (Ages 6-10)
A musical theater dance camp where campers learn choreography and dance steps from their favorite musicals including; “Hamilton,” “Matilda” and Disney. Campers will need to wear clothes they can move in and are encouraged, though not required, to have jazz, ballet or character shoes.
Other camps at Matthews Playhouse
The following camp sessions have recently been added. These camps will take place at Matthews Playhouse, 100 E. McDowell St. in Matthews:
Wicked (Full Day)
June 12-16 • 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. • (Ages 8-15)
Defy gravity while exploring one of the most popular musicals of all time: “Wicked!” Students will learn songs, dances and acting challenges from the hit Broadway musical. Through drama games, improv, music and movement, students will collaborate to construct their own script and present their original work in a one-of-a-kind performance to share with family and friends.
The Little Mermaid 2 (Half Day)
June 19-23 • 1-4 p.m. • (Ages 4-8)
Be part of the world of “The Little Mermaid” in a summer adventure that takes the story from under the sea to the stage. Campers will sing, act and dance to popular songs.
Acting Intensive
June 26-30 • 10 a.m.-4 p.m. • (Ages 11-13 & 14-17)
This acting intensive program will include scene study, movement, Alexander Technique, stage fighting, stage make-up, scenes from the classics and audition techniques. Class will end with a one-act play in front of an invited audience. Students will receive a critique from their auditions. The evening of theater will be performed at 7 p.m. June 30. Friends and family are welcome.
Disney Villains
June 26- 30 • 1-4 p.m. • (Ages 5-10)
In Disney Villains, students sing and dance to the most mischievous songs in Disney history. Featuring songs like “Poor Unfortunate Souls” and “Mother Knows Best” campers are sure to find the good in being bad.
KiDS Camp- Kids with Disabilities in the Spotlight (Half Day)
July 17-21 • 9 a.m.-noon • Ages 10-16
KiDS camp is an opportunity for kids with special needs (specifically delays in social skills, communication and peer interactions due to a cognitive or developmental disability) to explore theater arts while strengthening social skills. The camp will incorporate theater games, props, music and movement to help campers make friends, build confidence, express emotions and use their imagination. Limited to 15 campers.
Matilda 2 (Full Day)
Aug. 7-11 • 9 a.m.-3 p.m. • (Ages 7-13)
Take a magical journey with Matilda as she creates magic and changes her own story in Matilda Summer Camp.
Singing Intensive (Full Day)
Aug. 7-11 • 10 a.m.-4 p.m. • (Ages 11-17)
This is a new intensive class for anyone who wants to better understand their voice. The instructor will work on preparing and maintaining campers’ voices to withstand the challenges of singing all styles of musical theater repertoire, including legit, character and belt. At the end of the week, each student will have received direct feedback from their instructor about their voice and will perform songs in a special end of class showcase. Space is limited.
