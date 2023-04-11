MATTHEWS – Town leaders are willing to dump Republic Services for Waste Pro when it comes time to sign a new solid waste contract.
Matthews has contracted with Republic Services since 1996. The town’s latest contract with Republic Services was seven years with two optional two-year renewals. As the first renewal approached, Republic Services told the town that it would need to adjust its rate.
Public Works Director CJ O’Neill said the town currently pays $1.6 million annually for solid waste collection and that could have increased to $2,250,000 if they continued on with Republic Services.
Town commissioners directed O’Neill in February to shop around for a new vendor. Republic Services pitched an alternative with an estimated annual cost of $2,592,596 (if it kept existing carts). Waste Connection offered $476,620. Waste Pro could do it for $1,800,372.
These costs were based on weekly garbage and yard waste pickups, bi-weekly recycling pickups, semi-weekly pickups of downtown trash containers and waste pickup for three town events (Matthews Alive) per year, among other services.
Commissioners gave O’Neill approval April 10 to negotiate with Waste Pro. These negotiations will center on the scale of service. If an agreement can’t be made, the town will work with Waste Connection.
The contract with Republic Services ends June 30. O’Neill said transitioning to a new vendor is hard. The change may require new routes, buying five new trucks and 11,000 new carts, and hiring personnel to cover routes and a call center.
“We may have changes in routes, which means some people would have to get picked up on different days,” O’Neill told commissioners.
The town will have to communicate these changes to the community, but O’Neill expects the town to still get phone calls from residents wondering what’s going on.
O’Neill told commissioners that several communities he talked to had favorable experiences with Waste Pro.
Mayor John Higdon was pleased with the significant savings gained from requesting proposals from other companies. Commissioner Renee Garner thanked O’Neill for his work on the measure.
