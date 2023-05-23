Matthews on board with refreshing inside of train depot

MATTHEWS – Town leaders are interested in refreshing the Matthews Visitor Center.
The Matthews Chamber of Commerce operates within the Matthews Train Depot Building and manages the visitor center as part of an agreement with the town. The Matthews Historical Foundation has artifacts and information about town history inside.
Representatives from all three organizations have been talking about the possibility of refreshing the site so that it better represents the town’s railroad roots as well as provides a more functional resource for walk-ins.
Designer Mike Walker submitted a proposal with some ideas that emphasize the town’s railroad history toward the entrance. Bells and whistles include sounds triggered by a motion sensor and maybe some more depot props.
Walker also proposes three mobile kiosks in the center of the depot with information about specific focus areas, such as healthcare, sports venues, historical landmarks, entertainment, education and 55 and older resources.
Touch screens will showcase special events and chamber information. There may also be a cartoon-style map of the town and its tourist attractions as well as an area to sell Matthews merchandise.
Town Manager Becky Hawke said Walker has graciously donated his time to create high-level conceptual work on the interior programming. If the town were to move forward, he would be recouped for his work. An estimate of $28,700 would give the town construction-ready plans, she said.
Hawke approached commissioners May 22 with the progress up to this point and to gauge whether they wanted to move forward. Commissioners were receptive to the idea.
Commissioner John Urban said the project represents a win-win for the town and the Matthews Historical Foundation. While there will be some capital outlay, Urban said the foundation has expressed interest in docents volunteering to help run the center.
Urban sees opportunities for the center to serve a growing number of weekend visitors.
“When the sportsplex opened up, we were getting hundreds of people over the weekends coming in and they either live here and don't know where to go or they're from out of town and don't know where to go,” Urban said. “We're just missing an opportunity, so I think this
is the good news.”
Mayor John Higdon said he wants to see the refresh move forward. Higdon believes the visitor center looks dated.
“It’s really kind of amazing when you think about it that we don't celebrate our railroad history as much as we could,” Higdon said. “It's a very key component of what Matthews is.”
Mayor Pro Tem Ken McCool would like the visitor center to become something the community can take pride in.
“I've been to rest stops that have better visitor centers than we do,” McCool said.
Commissioner Renee Garner was concerned about the proposal being outdated. Garner wanted to move forward with a redesign but she thought it should also incorporate town branding.
Hawke will bring back a budget amendment to the next meeting that will give commissioners the flexibility to approve the redesign process in phases.
Commissioner Gina Hoover suggested adding some sort of safety feature to the depot.
“I can't tell you how many times I've been down here and kids have been on top of that sucker,” Hoover said.
