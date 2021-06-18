MATTHEWS – Officers with the Matthews Police Department responded to the 1900 block of Windsor Hill Drive at 7:55 a.m. June 18 regarding a report of a man breaking into cars in the parking lot.
Officers saw a man fitting the same description as the suspect walking on Northeast Parkway near Windsor Hill Drive.
Daniel Kraviec, 19, of Charlotte, was arrested on the scene on charges of breaking or entering a vehicle.
Police advise the community to lock their vehicles and call police at 704-847-5555 if they see or hear anything suspicious.
