MATTHEWS – Mayor John Higdon proclaimed Oct. 28, 2021, at First Responders Day.
Higdon read a proclamation during the Oct. 25 meeting in support of the national observance.
“I urge all citizens to commemorate this day and offer acts of kindness and appreciation for first-responders and provide them needed encouragement and support to confront the dangerous and uncertain situations they face every day,” Higdon read from the proclamation.
Higdon presented the resolution to Fire Chief Rob Kinniburgh.
“We appreciate the support that we get from the town,” Fire Chief Rob Kinniburgh said on behalf of the fire, police and public works departments. “First Responders Day came about after 9/11 to recognize the efforts of those who keep the homeland safe.”
IN RECOGNITION OF FIRST RESPONDERS DAY 2021
WHEREAS, professionals and volunteers, including law enforcement officers, firefighters, emergency medical services, public works employees, 911 dispatchers, search and rescue teams, and other organizations in the public safety sector come together as first responders to protect and aid the public in the event of an emergency; and
WHEREAS, first responders are our primary and best defense against all emergencies that threaten our communities; and
WHEREAS every day, first responders risk their own safety to protect others; and WHEREAS, first responders are ready to come to the aid of those in the Town of Matthews around the clock; and
WHEREAS, first responders show courage and selfless concern for others as they carry out their duties; and
WHEREAS, first responders are highly-trained, specialized workers who contribute their excellent skills for the public good; with many first responders providing their services voluntarily; and
WHEREAS, members of first responder organizations undergo significant education and training, and make personal sacrifices to achieve the expertise required to provide aid in emergency situations; and
WHEREAS, first responders maintain safety and order in times of crisis, volunteer in our communities and schools and are a vital part of every North Carolina community.
NOW, THEREFORE, I, John F. Higdon, Mayor of the Town of Matthews, North Carolina, do hereby proclaim October 28, 2021 as
FIRST RESPONDERS DAY in the Town of Matthews. I urge all citizens to commemorate this day and offer acts of kindness and appreciation for first responders and provide them needed encouragement and support to confront the dangerous and uncertain situations they face every day.
IN WITNESS WHEREOF, I have hereunto set my hand and caused the seal of the Town of Matthews to be affixed this 25th day of October 2021.
