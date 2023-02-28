MATTHEWS – Mayor John Higdon declared 2023 as The Year of the Trail in Matthews this week, but the town has been observing the campaign since Jan. 1.
That’s when the Town of Matthews Parks, Recreation and Cultural Resource Department presented First Day Outdoors, which featured guided hikes at Four Mile Creek Greenway, Matthews Heritage Trail and Purser-Hulsey Park.
“There are more trail activities planned throughout the year,” said Corey King, parks and rec director. “These events will highlight the benefits of trails a few being free access to users, improved health and well-being, off-road trails providing safe separation from vehicle traffic, protection of natural resources and of course the positive economic impact.”
King said the campaign helps brand North Carolina as the Great Trails State and also works to secure sustainable funding.
The resolution describes the natural beauty of Matthews as critical to the quality of life for residents.
“Existing and future trail projects are an integral part of recreation and transportation possibilities in Matthews and promote an enjoyment of scenic beauty by our residents and our visitors,” the resolution reads.
Higdon, whose office overlooks Four Mile Creek Greenway, said it’s sometimes hard to get work done seeing all the people walking, running, skateboarding and cycling through such a great asset. He credited town staff for keeping trails clean and in good order.
