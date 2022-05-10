MATTHEWS – The Matthews Board of Commissioners recognized May 15 to 21, 2022, as National Public Works Week during its May 9 meeting.
Mayor John Higdon read the following proclamation into record:
NATIONAL PUBLIC WORKS WEEK 2022
WHEREAS, public works professionals focus on infrastructure, facilities, emergency management, and services that are of vital importance to sustainable and resilient communities and to the public health, high quality of life and well-being of the people of the Town of Matthews; and
WHEREAS, these infrastructure, facilities and services could not be provided without the dedicated efforts of public works professionals, federally mandated first responders, and the engineers, managers, and employees at all levels of government and the private sector, who are responsible for rebuilding, improving, and protecting our nation’s transportation, water supply, water treatment and solid waste systems, public buildings, and other structures and facilities essential for our citizens; and
WHEREAS, it is in the public interest for the citizens, civic leaders and children in the Town of Matthews to gain knowledge of and to maintain ongoing interest and understanding of the importance of public works and public works programs in their community; and
WHEREAS, the year 2022 marks the 62nd annual National Public Works Week,
NOW, THEREFORE, I, the honorable John F. Higdon, Mayor of the Town of Matthews, do hereby designate the week of May 15-21, 2022 as National Public Works Week and I urge all citizens to join with representatives of the American Public Works Association and government agencies in activities, events and ceremonies designed to pay tribute to our public works professionals, engineers, managers and employees and to recognize the substantial contributions they make to protecting our national health, safety, and quality of life.
IN WITNESS WHEREOF, I have hereunto set my hand and caused the great seal of the Town of Matthews, North Carolina, to be affixed this 9th day of May, 2022
