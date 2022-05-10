MATTHEWS – The Matthews Board of Commissioners recognized May 11 to 17, 2022, as National Police Week and May 15, 2022, as Peace Officers Memorial Day during its May 9 meeting.
Mayor John Higdon read the following proclamation into record:
National Police Week and Peace Officers Memorial Day
WHEREAS, there are more than 800,000 law enforcement officers serving in communities across the United States, including the dedicated members of the Town of Matthews Police Department and area agencies; and
WHEREAS, the members of the law enforcement agencies serving the Town of Matthews including the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office, the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department, North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement, Mecklenburg County Alcohol Beverage Control and the Town of Matthews Police Department play an essential role in safeguarding the rights and freedoms of the Town of Matthews; and
WHEREAS, it is important that all citizens know and understand the duties, responsibilities, hazards, and sacrifices of their law enforcement agencies, and that members of our law enforcement agencies recognize their duty to serve the people by safeguarding life and property, by protecting them against violence and disorder, and by protecting the innocent against deception and the weak against oppression; and
WHEREAS, since the first recorded death in 1786, more than 23,000 law enforcement officers in the United States have made the ultimate sacrifice and been killed in the line of duty, and the names of these dedicated public servants are engraved on the walls of the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington, DC; and
WHEREAS, 619 new names of fallen heroes are being added to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial this spring, including 472 officers killed in 2021 and 147 officers killed in previous years; and
WHEREAS, a candlelight vigil honoring the service and sacrifice of all officers killed in the line of duty will be honored during National Police Week, which will be observed this year from May 11-17, and Peace Officers Memorial Day, which will be observed on May 15;
NOW, THEREFORE, therefore, the Matthews Board of Commissioners calls upon all citizens of the Town of Matthews and upon all patriotic, civic, and educational organizations to observe the week of May 11-17, 2022, as National Police Week to commemorate law enforcement officers, past and present, who, by their faithful and loyal devotion to their responsibilities, have rendered a dedicated service to their communities and, in so doing, have established for themselves an enviable and enduring reputation for preserving the rights and security of all citizens, and to observe May 15, 2022 as Peace Officers Memorial Day, in honor of those law enforcement officers who, through their courageous deeds, have made the ultimate sacrifice in service to their community or have become disabled in the performance of duty, and let us recognize and pay respect to the survivors of our fallen heroes.
IN WITNESS WHEREOF, I have hereunto set my hand and caused the seal of the Town of Matthews to be affixed this 9th day of May 2022.
