MATTHEWS – Town Manager Becky Hawke will negotiate a contract with SAMET Corporation for pre-construction services associated with the future Fire Station 3.
In addition to managing the pre-construction phase of the project, SAMET will deliver pricing for conceptual design as well as design and construction documents.
The contract will cost about $154,040. The town will also need to do survey and geotechnical services for an additional $15,000.
Fire Station 3 will consist of 12,567 square feet, including a 1,900-square-foot community room and coordination center.
