MATTHEWS – Barbara Taylor, director of the Matthews Heritage Museum, will talk about how her research into the African American community in Matthews led to the development of the Crestdale Heritage Trail.
Over the course of several years, Taylor researched how the Crestdale community grew alongside Matthews from 1878 to present.
She interviewed residents and researched the history of the churches, businesses and families living in the area. Her research resulted in a museum exhibit and a series of signs along the walking trail throughout the neighborhood.
The talk will start at 3 p.m. Sept. 22 at the Matthews Library. Call 704-416-5000 to reserve seat.
