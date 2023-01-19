Matthews-Mint Hill Weekly's 100 Biggest Newsmakers of 2022

Here's a look at the people who made 2022 interesting.
Arts & Entertainment
Jimmie Allen: GRAMMY winner held TV celebrity bowling event at Bowlero
Sarah Baumgardner: Made theater accessible through fresh programming
Lakeetha Blakeney: Playwright’s “Princess Fearless” hit Matthews stage
Kenyatt Godbolt: His play won 2022 BIPOC Playwrights Festival
Angela Gordon Mills: She gave young actors a chance at the spotlight
Melissa Johnson: Introduced outdoor sculpture gallery idea for downtown
Jigisha Shah: Festival of India moved to Matthews for year 26 under her watch
Kim Shepherd: Created mural honoring military at Veterans Memorial Park
Krista Terrell: The Arts & Science Council funded events in Matthews
Janie Wallenhaupt: Matthews Glen opened arts studio in seamstress’s honor
Business
Ian Anderson: Led discussion of Mint Hill’s land use plan update
Will Bigham: Closed Pizza Peel in downtown Matthews for breakfast concept
Chris Brader: Sought rezoning to expand Matthews Animal Clinic
Mumukshu Brahmbhatt: Presented plans for a downtown retail incubator
Sybil Brigman: Sought rezoning to add 384 housing units near sportsplex
Julie Chesson: Opened Bonefish Grill in Matthews Festival Shopping Center
Paul Curtis: Sought fee in lieu of parking in downtown Matthews area
Adrian Garson: Organized Dynamic Women reception and senior expo
Mike Huckaby: Brand RPM exec honored as Business Person of the Year
Paige McKinney: ‘Dynamic Woman’ resumed Mint Hill chamber events
Jennifer Purrazzella: Sardis Marketplace won several Best of Weekly awards
Matt Simpkins: His group opened Oaklore Distilling Company microdistillery
Jessica Tullar: Matthews chamber events appealed to broader community
Community
Tanisha Chea: She was crowned Mrs. North Carolina America in June
Carrie Flock: She won Elite Miss Spectacular America, a national crown
Debbie Foster: Coordinated TreesMatthews giveaway event in October
David Gaertner: HOA president opposed Santé Matthews rezoning
Howie Labiner: Said Mark Tofano exerted influence on advisory committees
DJ McFadden: Deemed a top coach for turning Independence football around
Lee Anne Moore: Coordinated first Matthews Alive festival since pandemic
Costa Walton: Mint Hill resident won $1 million from $30 scratch-off ticket
Education
Lisa Cline: Longtime educator won District 5 seat on school board
Mark Davis: Retired as head of school at Covenant Day School in June
Elyse Dashew: Chair said CMS board felt new superintendent was needed
Steve Drye: Mint Hill Middle leader was a finalist for CMS Principal of Year
Brian Hales: Coached Butler Bulldogs football team to 10-3 with playoff wins
Jay Hancock: School leader threw first pitch at new Carmel Christian field
Mark Helmer: Longtime Covenant Day administrator named head of school
Hugh Hattabaugh: Appointed interim superintendent but left early for family
Crystal Hill: She went from Hattabaugh’s chief of staff to his replacement
Dennis LaCaria: Construction lead got ball rolling on next bond referendum
Jeanne Laney: Matthews Charter staffer won Excellence in Teaching award
Amy Mims: Award-winner returned to Independence High as principal
Frederick Mohrien: Shepherded the opening of Mint HIll Elementary
Jean Pedrotty: CMS promoted equity specialist to Bain Elementary principal
Stephanie Sneed: Won CMS board seat with support from Mint Hill
Sean Strain: Urged colleagues on school board to revisit mask policy
Earnest Winston: CMS superintendent was fired April 19 by school board
Faith/Nonprofits
Tomorrow Allen-Collins: Joined C.O.S. Kids in October as executive director
Sandra Conway: Focused Matthews HELP Center toward preventing evictions
Steve Furtick: Elevation Church generated $2M+ during Love Week 2022
Nate Huggins: Won Nancy Glenn Community Servant Award for senior aid
Rick Johnston: Coached special needs kids in MARA’s Bambino Buddy-Ball
Natisha Rivera-Patrick: Habitat helped 72-plus families & built 115th home
Sue Sproat: The C.O.S. Kids leader retired in May after nine years
Barbara Taylor: Museum director announced retirement & uncovered history
Larry Whitley: His church sought to develop affordable housing
Chuck Wilson: Matthews UMC pastor advocated racial bridge-building
Government
Nadine Bennett: Matthews senior planner led talks about micromobility
Hazen Blodgett: Retired in March as Matthews town manager after 19 years
Kevin Bringewatt: Mint Hill attorney advised leaders on lengthening terms
Jay Camp: Planner led discussion about future of Entertainment District
Dena Diorio: County manager recommended $2.1 billion operating budget
Melia Gordon: Matthews hired Charlotte staffer as assistant town manager
Becky Hawke: Took over as Matthews town manager in April
Ken Joyner: County assessor foreshadowed higher property values for 2023
Maureen Keith: Led the update on the Matthews strategic plan
Corey King: Said CMS partnership may lead to bigger downtown park
Tonya McGovern: HR director said Matthews lagged on pay within its market
Andrew Mock: CATS manager kept Matthews engaged for future Silver Line
C.J. O’Neill: Public works director put personnel at top of his wish list
Dana Stoogenke: Transportation planner worked with DOT on lagging projects
Brian Welch: Mint Hill town manager recommended a $33 million budget
Robert Will: Matthews planner framed many of the rezoning discussions
Health/Safety
Jayla Barrett: 18-year-old was shot outside of a gas station in April
Jason Bernd: Said Matthews hospital expansion will meet long-term growth
Josh Burnett: Officer stopped man from jumping off a bridge in June
Dashawn Ray Gene Dean: Kannapolis resident found dead in Matthews
Joseph Hatley: Mint Hill police chief asked leaders for more cars & cops
Rob Kinniburgh: Matthews fire chief desired hire-then-train academy
David Leath: Mint Hill fire chief sought more hiring incentives for recruiting
Clark Pennington: Matthews police chief left Aug. 26 for new opportunity
Hoza Scott: Matthews officer helped a stranded driver on I-485 when off-duty
Max Shanks: Matthews Elementary student killed by drunk driver in SC
Roy Sisk: Promoted to role of major/assistant police chief earlier in the year
Raynard Washington: County health director endorsed lifting mask mandate
Kenneth Williams: Matthews hired CMPD vet hired as interim police chief
Politics
Laura Budd: Attorney defeated Bill Brawley to win NC House 103 seat
Tricia Cotham: Former lawmaker returned to politics for NC House 112 seat
Renee Garner: Told CMS she supported Matthews Elementary construction
John Higdon: Mayor threw his support behind passing of park & road bonds
Yolonda Holmes: Women’s Advisory Board leader ran for N.C. House 112
Gina Hoover: Told WSOC she thought town misused funds to promote bonds
Rachel Hunt: NC House rep seized opportunity to win seat in NC Senate
Tony Long: Mint Hill commissioner campaigned for N.C. House seat
Ken McCool: Mayor pro tem recovered from COVID-19 & serious car wreck
Susan Rodriguez-McDowell: Elected to a third term as county commissioner
Brad Simmons: Mayor held line on rezonings that tried to expand downtown
Mark Tofano: Commissioner campaigned against park & road bonds
John Urban: Said it was time to bury beef over previous veterans park vote
