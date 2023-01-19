Matthews-Mint Hill Weekly's 100 Biggest Newsmakers of 2022

Police officer Josh Burnett and nonprofit leader Sandra Conway (center) participate in a Rotary Club of Matthews meeting over the summer. Both made the list. CMG file photo

Here's a look at the people who made 2022 interesting. 

 

Arts & Entertainment 

Jimmie Allen: GRAMMY winner held TV celebrity bowling event at Bowlero

Sarah Baumgardner: Made theater accessible through fresh programming

Lakeetha Blakeney: Playwright’s “Princess Fearless” hit Matthews stage

Kenyatt Godbolt: His play won 2022 BIPOC Playwrights Festival

Angela Gordon Mills: She gave young actors a chance at the spotlight

Melissa Johnson: Introduced outdoor sculpture gallery idea for downtown

Jigisha Shah: Festival of India moved to Matthews for year 26 under her watch

Kim Shepherd: Created mural honoring military at Veterans Memorial Park

Krista Terrell: The Arts & Science Council funded events in Matthews

Janie Wallenhaupt: Matthews Glen opened arts studio in seamstress’s honor

 

Business 

Ian Anderson: Led discussion of Mint Hill’s land use plan update

Will Bigham: Closed Pizza Peel in downtown Matthews for breakfast concept

Chris Brader: Sought rezoning to expand Matthews Animal Clinic

Mumukshu Brahmbhatt: Presented plans for a downtown retail incubator 

Sybil Brigman: Sought rezoning to add 384 housing units near sportsplex

Julie Chesson: Opened Bonefish Grill in Matthews Festival Shopping Center

Paul Curtis: Sought fee in lieu of parking in downtown Matthews area

Adrian Garson: Organized Dynamic Women reception and senior expo

Mike Huckaby: Brand RPM exec honored as Business Person of the Year

Paige McKinney: ‘Dynamic Woman’ resumed Mint Hill chamber events

Jennifer Purrazzella: Sardis Marketplace won several Best of Weekly awards

Matt Simpkins: His group opened Oaklore Distilling Company microdistillery

Jessica Tullar: Matthews chamber events appealed to broader community

 

Matthews-Mint Hill Weekly's 100 Biggest Newsmakers of 2022

Retired boxer Carrie Flock can hold her own in the squared circle and the pageant stage. She was among winners of Charlotte Media Group's 50 Most Dynamic Women in 2022. CMG file photo

Community

Tanisha Chea: She was crowned Mrs. North Carolina America in June

Carrie Flock: She won Elite Miss Spectacular America, a national crown

Debbie Foster: Coordinated TreesMatthews giveaway event in October

David Gaertner: HOA president opposed Santé Matthews rezoning

Howie Labiner: Said Mark Tofano exerted influence on advisory committees 

DJ McFadden: Deemed a top coach for turning Independence football around

Lee Anne Moore: Coordinated first Matthews Alive festival since pandemic

Costa Walton: Mint Hill resident won $1 million from $30 scratch-off ticket

 

Education 

Lisa Cline: Longtime educator won District 5 seat on school board 

Mark Davis: Retired as head of school at Covenant Day School in June

Elyse Dashew: Chair said CMS board felt new superintendent was needed

Steve Drye: Mint Hill Middle leader was a finalist for CMS Principal of Year

Brian Hales: Coached Butler Bulldogs football team to 10-3 with playoff wins

Jay Hancock: School leader threw first pitch at new Carmel Christian field 

Mark Helmer: Longtime Covenant Day administrator named head of school

Hugh Hattabaugh: Appointed interim superintendent but left early for family

Crystal Hill: She went from Hattabaugh’s chief of staff to his replacement

Dennis LaCaria: Construction lead got ball rolling on next bond referendum

Jeanne Laney: Matthews Charter staffer won Excellence in Teaching award

Amy Mims: Award-winner returned to Independence High as principal

Frederick Mohrien: Shepherded the opening of Mint HIll Elementary

Jean Pedrotty: CMS promoted equity specialist to Bain Elementary principal

Stephanie Sneed: Won CMS board seat with support from Mint Hill

Sean Strain: Urged colleagues on school board to revisit mask policy

Earnest Winston: CMS superintendent was fired April 19 by school board 

 

Faith/Nonprofits 

Tomorrow Allen-Collins: Joined C.O.S. Kids in October as executive director

Sandra Conway: Focused Matthews HELP Center toward preventing evictions

Steve Furtick: Elevation Church generated $2M+ during Love Week 2022

Nate Huggins: Won Nancy Glenn Community Servant Award for senior aid

Rick Johnston: Coached special needs kids in MARA’s Bambino Buddy-Ball

Natisha Rivera-Patrick: Habitat helped 72-plus families & built 115th home

Sue Sproat: The C.O.S. Kids leader retired in May after nine years

Barbara Taylor: Museum director announced retirement & uncovered history

Larry Whitley: His church sought to develop affordable housing

Chuck Wilson: Matthews UMC pastor advocated racial bridge-building

 

Government 

Nadine Bennett: Matthews senior planner led talks about micromobility 

Hazen Blodgett: Retired in March as Matthews town manager after 19 years 

Kevin Bringewatt: Mint Hill attorney advised leaders on lengthening terms

Jay Camp: Planner led discussion about future of Entertainment District 

Dena Diorio: County manager recommended $2.1 billion operating budget

Melia Gordon: Matthews hired Charlotte staffer as assistant town manager

Becky Hawke: Took over as Matthews town manager in April 

Ken Joyner: County assessor foreshadowed higher property values for 2023

Maureen Keith: Led the update on the Matthews strategic plan

Corey King: Said CMS partnership may lead to bigger downtown park

Tonya McGovern: HR director said Matthews lagged on pay within its market

Andrew Mock: CATS manager kept Matthews engaged for future Silver Line

C.J. O’Neill: Public works director put  personnel at top of his wish list

Dana Stoogenke: Transportation planner worked with DOT on lagging projects

Brian Welch: Mint Hill town manager recommended a $33 million budget

Robert Will: Matthews planner framed many of the rezoning discussions

 

Matthews-Mint Hill Weekly's 100 Biggest Newsmakers of 2022

Jason Bernd, president and chief operating officer of Novant Health Matthews Medical Center, speaks June 8 during the groundbreaking for the hospitals four-story tower and renovation project. Photo courtesy of Novant Health

Health/Safety

Jayla Barrett: 18-year-old was shot outside of a gas station in April

Jason Bernd: Said Matthews hospital expansion will meet long-term growth

Josh Burnett: Officer stopped man from jumping off a bridge in June 

Dashawn Ray Gene Dean: Kannapolis resident found dead in Matthews

Joseph Hatley: Mint Hill police chief asked leaders for more cars & cops

Rob Kinniburgh: Matthews fire chief desired hire-then-train academy 

David Leath: Mint Hill fire chief sought more hiring incentives for recruiting

Clark Pennington: Matthews police chief left Aug. 26 for new opportunity

Hoza Scott: Matthews officer helped a stranded driver on I-485 when off-duty

Max Shanks: Matthews Elementary student killed by drunk driver in SC

Roy Sisk: Promoted to role of major/assistant police chief earlier in the year

Raynard Washington: County health director endorsed lifting mask mandate

Kenneth Williams: Matthews hired CMPD vet hired as interim police chief 

 

Matthews-Mint Hill Weekly's 100 Biggest Newsmakers of 2022

Matthews commissioners John Urban and Ken McCool test e-scooters out with town staff July 1 outside of Matthews Town Hall. CMG file photo

Politics

Laura Budd: Attorney defeated Bill Brawley to win NC House 103 seat

Tricia Cotham: Former lawmaker returned to politics for NC House 112 seat

Renee Garner: Told CMS she supported Matthews Elementary construction

John Higdon: Mayor threw his support behind passing of park & road bonds

Yolonda Holmes: Women’s Advisory Board leader ran for N.C. House 112

Gina Hoover: Told WSOC she thought town misused funds to promote bonds

Rachel Hunt: NC House rep seized opportunity to win seat in NC Senate

Tony Long: Mint Hill commissioner campaigned for N.C. House seat

Ken McCool: Mayor pro tem recovered from COVID-19 & serious car wreck

Susan Rodriguez-McDowell: Elected to a third term as county commissioner

Brad Simmons: Mayor held line on rezonings that tried to expand downtown 

Mark Tofano: Commissioner campaigned against park & road bonds

John Urban: Said it was time to bury beef over previous veterans park vote

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.