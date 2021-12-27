Natisha Rivera-Patrick wins Nancy Glenn Community Servant Award

Bill Helms presents the Nancy Glenn Community Servant Award to Natisha Rivera-Patrick on Sept. 27 at the Reid House as Mayor John Higdon looks on. Justin Vick/CMG photo

Arts & Entertainment

June Bayless: Matthews Playhouse founder introduced new in-person events

Joe Edwards: Created Butler Bulldogs sculpture that prompted much buzz

Angela Mills: Her Spotlight Performing Arts won rave reviews nationally

Lee Anne Moore: Enhanced holiday events after Matthews Alive was canceled 

Sheryl Smith: Mint Hill Events moved Mint Hill Madness to October

Chris Sottle: Loyalist Market owner helped bring abstract mural to downtown 

Jim Taylor: Former Matthews mayor launched “Inside Matthews” podcast 

Sarah Walker Baumgardner: Took over as leader at Matthews Playhouse

Emma Washburn: Providence High School student called writer of the future 

 

Business

David Andrews: Hill Bar & Grill became a repeat Munch Madness winner

Mac Brydon: Opened Bear Foods and moved gourmet peanut firm to Matthews

Emily Buehrer: Served as point for the Ezell Farm Community Park rezoning

Debbie & Joshua Chopas: Good Cup owners partnered with market for space

Michelle Castelloe: Opened her third Moxie Mercantile store in  Matthews

Whitleigh Cook: Dance studio owner won Mint Hill Chamber leadership award

Doug Cosby: Inner Peaks owner sought a permit to vertically expand

Katherine DePrater: Gift Workshop owner pivoted during pandemic

Vanessa Elias: Immigration attorney sought rezoning to grow practice

Steve Harris: Granted looser restrictions to allow a Planet Fitness in Mint Hill 

Paige McKinney: Maintained business as usual with Mint Hill Chamber 

Steve Messer: Matthews Glen launched $59 million expansion

Frank Scibelli: Pitched the idea of rooftop dining in downtown Matthews

Matt Simpkins: Convinced Matthews leaders to allow micro-distilleries

Wes Taubel: Sought to develop 165-unit, mill town-inspired development

Jessica Tullar: Matthews Chamber held 30th annual auto reunion 

Michelle Tunno Buelow: Inc lauded CEO on Female Founders 100

 

Community

Carrie Flock: Retired boxer crowned Ms. NC America’s United States

Kennedy Josey: She was first baby born at Matthews Medical Center in 2021

Ted Kiker: Former Matthews commissioner won Veteran of the Year honors

Timothy McLaughlin: HOA president spoke out against 130 townhomes

 

Education

Akeisha Craven-Howell: Briefed leaders on future Mint Hill elementary school

Aakriti Lakshmanan: Valedictorian won Taco Bell Live Mas Scholarship 

Daysi Poggo: Matthews Elementary instructor among top teachers in CMS

Christy Spurrier: Finalist for NC Charter Schools Principal of the Year

Layla Stanley: Became principal of Crown Point Elementary mid-year

Kwame Stith: Replaced Ericia Turner as principal at Rocky River High  

Sean Strain: CMS school board contrarian’s district was greatly altered

Ericia Turner: Rocky River principal became CMS athletics director 

Earnest Winston: CMS leader got contract extension and raise for leadership 

 

Faith/Nonprofit

Becky Griffin: Opened barn at Carl J. McEwen Historic Village

Albert Leath: Retired after 18 years as Mint Hill Police Department chaplain

Herbie Miller: His congregation at Philadelphia Presbyterian cheered 250 years

Richard Peniston: Oversaw rezoning for Medhanie Alem Catholic Church

Kim Rhodarmer: Celebrated Servant’s Heart’s $1 million in giving in five years

Natisha Rivera-Patrick: She won the Nancy Glenn Community Servant Award

Sandra Rose Conway: Continued helping people in crisis during pandemic

Sue Sproat: Spread idea of community developing families via C.O.S. Kids

Barry Steiger: Put spotlight on top cops as Rotary Club of Matthews president

Barbara Taylor: Her research was included in new Crestdale Heritage Trail

Becky Willard: Matthews Historical Foundation restored Roseland Cemetery

 

Government

Hazen Blodgett: Matthews town manager announced plans to retire in 2022

Jay Camp: Facilitated long-term planning for I-485 and Idlewild Road

Brett Canipe: NCDOT engineer explained funding delays to U.S. 74 widening

Dena Diorio: County manager put financial pressure on schools to improve

Steven Frey: Created a logo to help brand Mint Hill Public Works

Susan Habina Woolard: Enthusiastically led talks on Matthews sidewalks 

Becky Hawke: Explained topics like tax increment financing and ARPAfunding

John Hoard: Mint Hill planning director facilitated a dozen-plus rezonings

Corey King: Worked with leaders and community on veterans park planning

Andy Mock: CATS manager sought feedback on LYNX Silver Line project

Brian Welch: Proposed $23.7 million Mint Hill budget without raising tax rate 

 

Health/Safety 

Jason Bernd: Announced $169 million expansion at Matthews Medical Center

Gibbie Harris: County health leader promoted vaccines and retired

Joseph Hatley: He was promoted to Mint Hill police chief

Rob Kinniburgh: Led COVID efforts and rebranding of Matthews Fire & EMS

David Leath: Mint Hill’s fire chief celebrated 25 years of service

Jamie Matthews: Lieutenant returned to police after receiving a transplant

Clark Pennington: Matthews police chief sought more proactive department 

Quincy Smith: Once shot and left for dead, he became a top cop in Matthews 

 

Politics (Matthews)

Dave Bland: Attorney chose not to run for sixth term as commissioner 

Danielle Burnham: Edged out of Matthews commissioner race by four votes

Renee Garner: Mayor pro tem pushed Matthews to fund sidewalk projects

John Higdon: Matthews mayor advocated for staff and public to get vaccine

Gina Hoover: Elected as Matthews commissioner in fourth attempt 

Ken McCool: Advocated for affordable housing; appointed mayor pro tem

Jeff Miller: Matthews commissioner ruled out eighth term on the board

Mark Tofano: Legion commander pushed for veterans park and got elected

John Urban: Architect won fifth term with “happy with Matthews?” theme

Larry Whitley: Matthews commissioner pushed for diversity among staff

 

Politics (Mint Hill)

Mike Cochrane: Retired bank exec didn’t run for third term on Mint Hill board

Dale Dalton: Elected Mecklenburg  GOP vice chair and Mint Hill commissioner

Scott Fandel: Planning board member edged out of board seat by 64 votes

Twanna Henderson: Became first Black woman elected to town commission

Patrick Holton: Woof ‘N Hoof owner elected to second term on Mint Hill board

Bobby Long: First elected mayor reflected leading up to town’s 50 years 

Tony Long: Won a second term on the Mint Hill Board of Commissioners

Richard Newton: 3-term commissioner sought return to town board

Brad Simmons: Mayor sought more long-range planning and was reelected

Rhonda Walker: Pitched idea of mom, wife and person of color to serve

Politics (State/County)

Bill Brawley: Former state legislator intends to run for old N.C. House seat

Laura Budd: Matthews attorney entering N.C. House District 103 seat

Rachel Hunt: State representative seeking N.C. Senate District 41 in 2022

Jeff Jackson: State senator entered and departed U.S. Senate race 

Susan Rodriguez-McDowell: Disagreed with county’s approach to CMS

 

Sports 

Brian Hales: Coached Butler football team to state playoffs in spring and fall

DJ McFadden: He became head coach of Independence Patriots football

Davion Nelson: Butler football standout made CIAA All-Rookie Team in fall

Jessica Timmons: Top Independence hoops guard joined NC State Wolfpack 

Rod Underwood: Began and ended tenure as Stumptown AC coach

 

