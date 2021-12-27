Arts & Entertainment
June Bayless: Matthews Playhouse founder introduced new in-person events
Joe Edwards: Created Butler Bulldogs sculpture that prompted much buzz
Angela Mills: Her Spotlight Performing Arts won rave reviews nationally
Lee Anne Moore: Enhanced holiday events after Matthews Alive was canceled
Sheryl Smith: Mint Hill Events moved Mint Hill Madness to October
Chris Sottle: Loyalist Market owner helped bring abstract mural to downtown
Jim Taylor: Former Matthews mayor launched “Inside Matthews” podcast
Sarah Walker Baumgardner: Took over as leader at Matthews Playhouse
Emma Washburn: Providence High School student called writer of the future
Business
David Andrews: Hill Bar & Grill became a repeat Munch Madness winner
Mac Brydon: Opened Bear Foods and moved gourmet peanut firm to Matthews
Emily Buehrer: Served as point for the Ezell Farm Community Park rezoning
Debbie & Joshua Chopas: Good Cup owners partnered with market for space
Michelle Castelloe: Opened her third Moxie Mercantile store in Matthews
Whitleigh Cook: Dance studio owner won Mint Hill Chamber leadership award
Doug Cosby: Inner Peaks owner sought a permit to vertically expand
Katherine DePrater: Gift Workshop owner pivoted during pandemic
Vanessa Elias: Immigration attorney sought rezoning to grow practice
Steve Harris: Granted looser restrictions to allow a Planet Fitness in Mint Hill
Paige McKinney: Maintained business as usual with Mint Hill Chamber
Steve Messer: Matthews Glen launched $59 million expansion
Frank Scibelli: Pitched the idea of rooftop dining in downtown Matthews
Matt Simpkins: Convinced Matthews leaders to allow micro-distilleries
Wes Taubel: Sought to develop 165-unit, mill town-inspired development
Jessica Tullar: Matthews Chamber held 30th annual auto reunion
Michelle Tunno Buelow: Inc lauded CEO on Female Founders 100
Community
Carrie Flock: Retired boxer crowned Ms. NC America’s United States
Kennedy Josey: She was first baby born at Matthews Medical Center in 2021
Ted Kiker: Former Matthews commissioner won Veteran of the Year honors
Timothy McLaughlin: HOA president spoke out against 130 townhomes
Education
Akeisha Craven-Howell: Briefed leaders on future Mint Hill elementary school
Aakriti Lakshmanan: Valedictorian won Taco Bell Live Mas Scholarship
Daysi Poggo: Matthews Elementary instructor among top teachers in CMS
Christy Spurrier: Finalist for NC Charter Schools Principal of the Year
Layla Stanley: Became principal of Crown Point Elementary mid-year
Kwame Stith: Replaced Ericia Turner as principal at Rocky River High
Sean Strain: CMS school board contrarian’s district was greatly altered
Ericia Turner: Rocky River principal became CMS athletics director
Earnest Winston: CMS leader got contract extension and raise for leadership
Faith/Nonprofit
Becky Griffin: Opened barn at Carl J. McEwen Historic Village
Albert Leath: Retired after 18 years as Mint Hill Police Department chaplain
Herbie Miller: His congregation at Philadelphia Presbyterian cheered 250 years
Richard Peniston: Oversaw rezoning for Medhanie Alem Catholic Church
Kim Rhodarmer: Celebrated Servant’s Heart’s $1 million in giving in five years
Natisha Rivera-Patrick: She won the Nancy Glenn Community Servant Award
Sandra Rose Conway: Continued helping people in crisis during pandemic
Sue Sproat: Spread idea of community developing families via C.O.S. Kids
Barry Steiger: Put spotlight on top cops as Rotary Club of Matthews president
Barbara Taylor: Her research was included in new Crestdale Heritage Trail
Becky Willard: Matthews Historical Foundation restored Roseland Cemetery
Government
Hazen Blodgett: Matthews town manager announced plans to retire in 2022
Jay Camp: Facilitated long-term planning for I-485 and Idlewild Road
Brett Canipe: NCDOT engineer explained funding delays to U.S. 74 widening
Dena Diorio: County manager put financial pressure on schools to improve
Steven Frey: Created a logo to help brand Mint Hill Public Works
Susan Habina Woolard: Enthusiastically led talks on Matthews sidewalks
Becky Hawke: Explained topics like tax increment financing and ARPAfunding
John Hoard: Mint Hill planning director facilitated a dozen-plus rezonings
Corey King: Worked with leaders and community on veterans park planning
Andy Mock: CATS manager sought feedback on LYNX Silver Line project
Brian Welch: Proposed $23.7 million Mint Hill budget without raising tax rate
Health/Safety
Jason Bernd: Announced $169 million expansion at Matthews Medical Center
Gibbie Harris: County health leader promoted vaccines and retired
Joseph Hatley: He was promoted to Mint Hill police chief
Rob Kinniburgh: Led COVID efforts and rebranding of Matthews Fire & EMS
David Leath: Mint Hill’s fire chief celebrated 25 years of service
Jamie Matthews: Lieutenant returned to police after receiving a transplant
Clark Pennington: Matthews police chief sought more proactive department
Quincy Smith: Once shot and left for dead, he became a top cop in Matthews
Politics (Matthews)
Dave Bland: Attorney chose not to run for sixth term as commissioner
Danielle Burnham: Edged out of Matthews commissioner race by four votes
Renee Garner: Mayor pro tem pushed Matthews to fund sidewalk projects
John Higdon: Matthews mayor advocated for staff and public to get vaccine
Gina Hoover: Elected as Matthews commissioner in fourth attempt
Ken McCool: Advocated for affordable housing; appointed mayor pro tem
Jeff Miller: Matthews commissioner ruled out eighth term on the board
Mark Tofano: Legion commander pushed for veterans park and got elected
John Urban: Architect won fifth term with “happy with Matthews?” theme
Larry Whitley: Matthews commissioner pushed for diversity among staff
Politics (Mint Hill)
Mike Cochrane: Retired bank exec didn’t run for third term on Mint Hill board
Dale Dalton: Elected Mecklenburg GOP vice chair and Mint Hill commissioner
Scott Fandel: Planning board member edged out of board seat by 64 votes
Twanna Henderson: Became first Black woman elected to town commission
Patrick Holton: Woof ‘N Hoof owner elected to second term on Mint Hill board
Bobby Long: First elected mayor reflected leading up to town’s 50 years
Tony Long: Won a second term on the Mint Hill Board of Commissioners
Richard Newton: 3-term commissioner sought return to town board
Brad Simmons: Mayor sought more long-range planning and was reelected
Rhonda Walker: Pitched idea of mom, wife and person of color to serve
Politics (State/County)
Bill Brawley: Former state legislator intends to run for old N.C. House seat
Laura Budd: Matthews attorney entering N.C. House District 103 seat
Rachel Hunt: State representative seeking N.C. Senate District 41 in 2022
Jeff Jackson: State senator entered and departed U.S. Senate race
Susan Rodriguez-McDowell: Disagreed with county’s approach to CMS
Sports
Brian Hales: Coached Butler football team to state playoffs in spring and fall
DJ McFadden: He became head coach of Independence Patriots football
Davion Nelson: Butler football standout made CIAA All-Rookie Team in fall
Jessica Timmons: Top Independence hoops guard joined NC State Wolfpack
Rod Underwood: Began and ended tenure as Stumptown AC coach
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.