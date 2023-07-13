Health departments in Mecklenburg and Union counties inspected these restaurants from July 6 to 12:
Lowest Score
• Tortilleria El Toro Grande, 1705 Walk-Up Ave., Monroe – 83.5
Violations include: Inspector noted numerous foods were improperly cooled due to improper methods; sink in dish washing room didn’t have paper towels; wire shelving rack had pieces of pork; raw chicken container touched raw seafood container in display case without a divider; cooked beans and cooked beef cooled overnight were not cool enough; sour cream and sincho cheese stored in display cooler overnight were not cold enough; and bucket of lard was stored on the same shelf as laundry detergent/cleaners in kitchen.
Charlotte restaurants (28227)
• Big Air Trampoline Park, 2408 Sardis Road N. – 97.5
• Circle K, 8910 Albemarle Road – 96
• Food Lion (produce), 9021 Albemarle Road – 100
• Ichiban Buffet Sushi & Hibachi, 7201 Albemarle Road – 96
• La Luna 2, 8829 E. W.T. Harris Blvd. – 99
Charlotte restaurants (28270)
• Crepe Bistro Galleria, 1605 Galleria Blvd. – 94.5
• Jimmy John's Sandwiches, 1605 Galleria Blvd. – 97.5
• Nourish, 1421 Orchard Lake Drive – 98.5
Matthews restaurants
• Adam's Mart, 11130 E. Independence Blvd. – 94
• Chicken Salad Chick, 2233 Matthews Township Pkwy. – 99
• Costco (deli), 2125 Matthews Township Pkwy. – 98.5
• Fujisan, 1801 Windsor Square Drive – 93
• IHOP, 9253 E. Independence Blvd. – 91
• Miki's Restaurant, 1819 Matthews Township Pkwy. – 96.5
• Mingfu Chinese & Sushi, 115 W. John St. – 96
• Poke Honolulu, 10416 E. Independence Blvd. – 95
• Qdoba Mexican Grill, 3321 Siskey Pkwy. – 97
• Showmars Windsor Square, 9624 E. Independence Blvd. – 94
• Somi Sushi, 3104 Weddington Road – 97.5
• The Flying Biscuit Matthews, 110 Matthews Station St. – 98
Mint Hill restaurants
• Harris Teeter (meat/seafood), 7036 Brighton Park Drive – 99
Monroe restaurants
• Food Lion (deli), 250 N. Martin Luther King Blvd. – 96.5
• Food Lion (meat market), 250 N. Martin Luther King Blvd. – 99.5
• Iron Thunder Saloon and Grill, 608 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 93
• Mr. G's Grill, 427 Morgan Mill Road – 92
