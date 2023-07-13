Matthews-Mint Hill’s 100 Most Powerful Women: Allen, Brooks

Natisha Rivera-Patrick advocates for affordable housing, Sarah Baumgardner provides high quality theater experiences and Kim Tuttle inspires the next generation of leaders in the classroom. They are examples of women leading this community. 

Matthews-Mint Hill Weekly launched its 100 Most Powerful Women list a few years ago to provide a who’s who of influential women in the areas of business, education, government, politics and nonprofits. 

Sharon L. Allen, H&S Therapeutic Services

Tomorrow Allen-Collins, COS Kids

Leigh Altman, Mecklenburg County Board of Commissioners

Cindy Angelelli, Mint Hill Arts

Camilla Bahr, Matthews Heritage Museum

Missy Baker, Atrium Health Union West

Sarah Baumgardner, Matthews Playhouse 

Jennifer Bell, Rotary Club of Matthews 

Nadine Bennett, Town of Matthews

Yolanda Blankeney, Butler High School 

Dana Bouque, Matthews Athletic & Recreation Association 

Chiquita Boyd, Rocky River High School 

Monique Brooks, Matthews Athletic & Recreation Association 

Laura Budd, N.C. House 

Jessica Burns, Mint Hill Woman's Club

Lori Canapinno, Town of Matthews 

Amanda Capobianchi, CPCC Levine Campus

Amy Carr, Matthews Free Medical Clinic

Susan Chambers, Matthews parks & rec advisory board

Lisa Cline, CMS Board of Education

Sandra Rose Conway, Matthews HELP Center 

Whitleigh Cook, Mint Hill Dance Center

Pat Cotham, Mecklenburg County Board of Commissioners

Penelope Crisp, Matthews Elementary School

Elyse Dashew, CMS Board of Education

Dena Diorio, Mecklenburg County 

Margaret Draganac, Hooks-Orr American Legion Post 235

Dessi Dufresne, Edward Jones 

Kathy Duncan, Matthews Athletic & Recreation Association 

Natasha Edwards, Little Diversified Architectural Consulting

Sandtrica Elliott, Paychex 

Carrie Flock, 2023 International Ms. NC

Debbie Foster, Matthews Appearance & Tree Advisory Committee

Liz Foster, Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center 

Teresa Fulk, Town of Matthews 

Renee Garner, Matthews Board of Commissioners

Adrian Garson, Matthews-Mint Hill Weekly 

Jennefer Cross Garrity, Garrity & Gossage LLP

Michelle Givens, Clear Creek Elementary School 

Kimberly Gossage, Garrity & Gossage LLP

Melia Gordon, Town of Matthews

Joy Greear, Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center

Constance Green-Johnson, political figure

Becky Griffin, Mint Hill Historical Society

Tracey Harrill, Providence High School 

Sandy Harrison, Vitality Ginger 

Becky Hawke, Town of Matthews 

Tisha Henderson, Bright Blessings

Twanna Henderson, Mint Hill Board of Commissioners 

Terry Hess, Melaleuca 

Crystal Hill, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools

Gina Hoover, Matthews Board of Commissioners 

Cynthia Howard, Matthews Artists Guild

Navondria Huggins, Blessed Assurance Adult Day Care 

Rachel Hunt, N.C. Senate

Dahn Jenkins, Levine Senior Center

Nicole Johnson, Garrity & Gossage LLP

Sharon Johnson, H&S Therapeutic 

Maureen Keith, Town of Matthews 

Candice Kinsey, Matthews Police Department

Crystal Lail, Elizabeth Lane Elementary School

Lisa Lane, Massage Sanctuary

Amy Laughinghouse, First Citizens Bank 

Jennifer Manchester, Mint Hill Planning Board

Connie Masseti, Allen Tate Realtors

Lou Ann McAdams, Matthews Free Medical Clinic 

Tonya McGovern, Town of Matthews 

Paige McKinney, Mint Hill Chamber of Commerce 

Brianna Metcalf, Matthews Police Department

Angela Gordon Mills, Spotlight Performing Arts Academy

Amy Mims, Independence High School 

Tiffany Mitchell, Independence High School 

Lee Anne Moore, Matthews Alive

Kirsten Morris, Center for Legal Advocacy

Margie Nichols, Town of Mint Hill

Kathryn Jean Pedrotty, Bain Elementary School 

Carissa Perry, Hooks-Orr American Legion Post 235

Fabi Preslar, Spark Publications

Errica Redmond-Klaus, Matthews Free Medical Clinic

Kim Rhodarmer, Servant's Heart of Mint Hill

Rhiannon Riley, Lebanon Road Elementary School 

Natisha Rivera-Patrick, Greater Matthews Habitat for Humanity 

Susan Rodriguez-McDowell, Mecklenburg County Board of Commissioners

Sandi Salisbury, Allen Tate Realtors

Jennifer Schroeder, Crestdale Middle School 

Kim Schroeder, CMS Southeast Learning Community 

Naida Sergel, Town of Mint Hill 

Annete Smith, Mint Hill Coffee and Social House

Carmen Smith, Novant Health Matthews Medical Center 

Sheryl Smith, Town of Mint Hill 

Stephanie Sneed, CMS Board of Education

Brittany Houston, Matthews Charter Academy 

Layla Stanley, Crown Point Elementary School 

Dana Stoogenke, Town of Matthews

Krista Tolchin, Queen’s Grant Community School

Jeanne Tourtellot, Matthews HELP Center 

Jessica Tullar, Matthews Chamber of Commerce 

Kim Tuttle, Levine Middle College High School 

Michelle Wells, Town of Mint Hill

Tetnika Williamson, Independence High School

Becky Williard, Matthews Historical Foundation 

Susan Habina Woolard, Town of Matthews

