Natisha Rivera-Patrick advocates for affordable housing, Sarah Baumgardner provides high quality theater experiences and Kim Tuttle inspires the next generation of leaders in the classroom. They are examples of women leading this community.
Matthews-Mint Hill Weekly launched its 100 Most Powerful Women list a few years ago to provide a who’s who of influential women in the areas of business, education, government, politics and nonprofits.
Let us know if we forgot a major player by emailing justin@cmgweekly.com.
Sharon L. Allen, H&S Therapeutic Services
Tomorrow Allen-Collins, COS Kids
Leigh Altman, Mecklenburg County Board of Commissioners
Cindy Angelelli, Mint Hill Arts
Camilla Bahr, Matthews Heritage Museum
Missy Baker, Atrium Health Union West
Sarah Baumgardner, Matthews Playhouse
Jennifer Bell, Rotary Club of Matthews
Nadine Bennett, Town of Matthews
Yolanda Blankeney, Butler High School
Dana Bouque, Matthews Athletic & Recreation Association
Chiquita Boyd, Rocky River High School
Monique Brooks, Matthews Athletic & Recreation Association
Laura Budd, N.C. House
Jessica Burns, Mint Hill Woman's Club
Lori Canapinno, Town of Matthews
Amanda Capobianchi, CPCC Levine Campus
Amy Carr, Matthews Free Medical Clinic
Susan Chambers, Matthews parks & rec advisory board
Lisa Cline, CMS Board of Education
Sandra Rose Conway, Matthews HELP Center
Whitleigh Cook, Mint Hill Dance Center
Pat Cotham, Mecklenburg County Board of Commissioners
Penelope Crisp, Matthews Elementary School
Elyse Dashew, CMS Board of Education
Dena Diorio, Mecklenburg County
Margaret Draganac, Hooks-Orr American Legion Post 235
Dessi Dufresne, Edward Jones
Kathy Duncan, Matthews Athletic & Recreation Association
Natasha Edwards, Little Diversified Architectural Consulting
Sandtrica Elliott, Paychex
Carrie Flock, 2023 International Ms. NC
Debbie Foster, Matthews Appearance & Tree Advisory Committee
Liz Foster, Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center
Teresa Fulk, Town of Matthews
Renee Garner, Matthews Board of Commissioners
Adrian Garson, Matthews-Mint Hill Weekly
Jennefer Cross Garrity, Garrity & Gossage LLP
Michelle Givens, Clear Creek Elementary School
Kimberly Gossage, Garrity & Gossage LLP
Melia Gordon, Town of Matthews
Joy Greear, Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center
Constance Green-Johnson, political figure
Becky Griffin, Mint Hill Historical Society
Tracey Harrill, Providence High School
Sandy Harrison, Vitality Ginger
Becky Hawke, Town of Matthews
Tisha Henderson, Bright Blessings
Twanna Henderson, Mint Hill Board of Commissioners
Terry Hess, Melaleuca
Crystal Hill, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools
Gina Hoover, Matthews Board of Commissioners
Cynthia Howard, Matthews Artists Guild
Navondria Huggins, Blessed Assurance Adult Day Care
Rachel Hunt, N.C. Senate
Dahn Jenkins, Levine Senior Center
Nicole Johnson, Garrity & Gossage LLP
Sharon Johnson, H&S Therapeutic
Maureen Keith, Town of Matthews
Candice Kinsey, Matthews Police Department
Crystal Lail, Elizabeth Lane Elementary School
Lisa Lane, Massage Sanctuary
Amy Laughinghouse, First Citizens Bank
Jennifer Manchester, Mint Hill Planning Board
Connie Masseti, Allen Tate Realtors
Lou Ann McAdams, Matthews Free Medical Clinic
Tonya McGovern, Town of Matthews
Paige McKinney, Mint Hill Chamber of Commerce
Brianna Metcalf, Matthews Police Department
Angela Gordon Mills, Spotlight Performing Arts Academy
Amy Mims, Independence High School
Tiffany Mitchell, Independence High School
Lee Anne Moore, Matthews Alive
Kirsten Morris, Center for Legal Advocacy
Margie Nichols, Town of Mint Hill
Kathryn Jean Pedrotty, Bain Elementary School
Carissa Perry, Hooks-Orr American Legion Post 235
Fabi Preslar, Spark Publications
Errica Redmond-Klaus, Matthews Free Medical Clinic
Kim Rhodarmer, Servant's Heart of Mint Hill
Rhiannon Riley, Lebanon Road Elementary School
Natisha Rivera-Patrick, Greater Matthews Habitat for Humanity
Susan Rodriguez-McDowell, Mecklenburg County Board of Commissioners
Sandi Salisbury, Allen Tate Realtors
Jennifer Schroeder, Crestdale Middle School
Kim Schroeder, CMS Southeast Learning Community
Naida Sergel, Town of Mint Hill
Annete Smith, Mint Hill Coffee and Social House
Carmen Smith, Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
Sheryl Smith, Town of Mint Hill
Stephanie Sneed, CMS Board of Education
Brittany Houston, Matthews Charter Academy
Layla Stanley, Crown Point Elementary School
Dana Stoogenke, Town of Matthews
Krista Tolchin, Queen’s Grant Community School
Jeanne Tourtellot, Matthews HELP Center
Jessica Tullar, Matthews Chamber of Commerce
Kim Tuttle, Levine Middle College High School
Michelle Wells, Town of Mint Hill
Tetnika Williamson, Independence High School
Becky Williard, Matthews Historical Foundation
Susan Habina Woolard, Town of Matthews
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.