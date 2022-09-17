The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from Sept. 9 to 15:
Lowest Scores
• Cantina Louie, 2225 Matthews Township Pkwy., Matthews – 85
Violations include: Inspector noted there was “no active managerial control over cooling and cold holding;” pitchers were in hand sink; raw chicken was stored over raw beef and raw ground beef; can opener had build-up while a pot, metal pans and tomato strainers had food debris on them; multiple tubs of cooked chicken, refried beans and carnitas weren’t held cold enough; and ranch, sour cream and salsa sat in ice bath above 41 degrees.
• Qdoba Mexican Grill, 2233 Matthews Township Pkwy., Matthews – 87.5
Violations include: Certified food protection manager wasn’t available at the beginning of the inspection; hand sink had broken paper towel dispenser; a couple of metal pans, a couple of knives and large plastic tubs had grease and other food debris; three pans of lettuce prepped that morning were above 41 degrees; and two pans of steak in hot box and one pan of chicken were below 135 degrees.
All Scores
Matthews
• Asian Buffet & Grill, 11032 E. Independence Blvd. – 92
• Cantina Louie, 2225 Matthews Township Pkwy. – 85
• Chef Henry Catering, 1050 Devore Lane – 99.5
• Circle K, 3424 Matthews-Mint Hill Road – 97.5
• Go Go Empanadas, 11229 E. Independence Blvd. – 94
• IHOP, 9253 E. Independence Blvd. – 95
• McAlister’s Deli, 2217 Matthews Township Pkwy. – 95
• Qdoba Mexican Grill, 2233 Matthews Township Pkwy. – 87.5
• Rack'em Pub & Billiards, 1898 Windsor Square Drive – 95
• Red Radish Catering, 10734 Monroe Road – 99.5
• Royal Cafe & Creperie, 131 Matthews Station St. – 99.5
• Stacks Kitchen, 11100 Monroe Road – 99.5
• Target Starbucks, 1900 Matthews Township Pkwy. – 99
• Tasty Crab House, 1826 Windsor Square Drive – 95
• Thai Taste, 131 Matthews Station St. – 97
Charlotte (28270)
• 220 C Banh Mi & Coffee, 10020 Monroe Road – 96
• Community Culinary School/Encore Catering, 9315 Monroe Road – 96.5
• Fizz Restaurant & Sports Bar, 1431 Sardis Road N. – 98
• McDonald’s, 1620 Sardis Road N. – 97.5
• Rio’s Steakhouse, 1605 Galleria Blvd. – 93
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.