The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from Sept. 7 to 13:
Lowest Scores
• Antojitos Catrachos, 6404 Albemarle Road, Charlotte – 91
Violations include: Uncovered tub of raw fish was stored on covered tub of cooked ground beef inside of walk-in cooler; chlorine in sink wasn’t at proper concentration; items inside reach-in, prep top and walk-in cooler were not held cold enough; and cooked ground beef and white rice inside of the walk-in cooler were marked by date.
Matthews restaurants
• Carrabba's Italian Grill, 10400 E. Independence Blvd. – 94
• Genghis Grill, 9727 E. Independence Blvd. – 95.5
• Harris Teeter (meat & seafood), 1811 Matthews Township Pkwy. – 96.5
• Publix (seafood), 3110 Fincher Farm Road – 99
• South 21, 11450 E Independence Blvd. – 94.5
• Target (Starbucks), 1900 Matthews Township Pkwy. – 96
Mint Hill restaurants
• Dae Bak Korean Restaurant, 6908 Matthews-Mint Hill Road – 96
• Mint Hill Rock Store Bar-B-Q, 7032 Brighton Park Drive – 99
Charlotte restaurants (28227)
• Food Lion (deli), 8100 Idlewild Road – 97
• Happy Hot Mess, 9929 Lawyers Road – 95.5
Charlotte restaurants (28270)
• 220 C Banh Mi & Coffee, 10020 Monroe Road – 97
Charlotte restaurants (28212)
• Antojitos Catrachos, 6404 Albemarle Road – 91
• CookOut, 6438 Albemarle Road – 97
Charlotte restaurants (28215)
• Asian Market Meat Market, 4430 The Plaza – 96.5
• Enat Ethiopian Restaurant, 4450 The Plaza – 93
• Food Lion (deli), 7400 The Plaza – 99.5
• Hardees, 4201 E. W.T. Harris Blvd. – 92.5
• Lonchera La Sabrosita, 25427 N. Sharon Amity Road – 96
• Wingstop, 5820 E. W.T. Harris Blvd. – 98.5
Charlotte restaurants (28269)
• Dunkin Donuts-Baskin Robbin, 3014 Driwood Court – 99.5
• Juicin Juice Bar, 5818 Highland Shoppes Drive – 98
• Pagoda Chinese Restaurant, 5304 Sunset Road – 98
• Persis Biryani Indian Grill, 3130 Driwood Court – 94.5
• Taco Bell, 5110 Sunset Road – 99.5
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.