The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from Sept. 30 to Oct. 6:
Matthews
• Baltimore Crabcake Company, 10734 Monroe Road – 99
• Boba Cafe, 3565 Matthews Mint Hill Road – 96
• Chicken Salad Chick, 2233 Matthews Township Pkwy. – 94.5
• Domino’s Pizza, 3335 Siskey Pkwy. – 97.5
• Papa John’s Pizza, 3134 The Plaza – 99.5
• Pepero Korean Market, 10920 Monroe Road – 95
• Publix (meat market), 3110 Fincher Farm Road – 100
• Red Lobster, 9801 Independence Pointe Pkwy. – 96.5
• Somi Sushi, 3104 Weddington Road – 95.5
Mint Hill
• Family Dough Bagels, 7102 Brighton Park Drive – 97
• Harris Teeter (meat/seafood), 7036 Brighton Park Drive – 97.5
• Harris Teeter Starbucks, 7036 Brighton Park Drive – 99.5
• Wayback Burgers, 7014 Tutor St. – 98.5
Charlotte (28227)
• Bojangles, 6915 Albemarle Road – 92
• Chili's Grill & Bar, 2521 Sardis Road N. – 98
• Circle K, 4921 E Independence Blvd. – 97.5
• Food Lion (deli), 9021 Albemarle Road – 97
• Food Lion (produce), 9021 Albemarle Road – 99
• Kingdom Caribe, 8505 Lawyers Road – 98
• Subway, 9044 Lawyers Road – 95
Charlotte (28270)
• Mi Pueblo, 1820 Sardis Road N. – 98.5
• Strudelteig, 1640 Sardis Road N. – 99.5
