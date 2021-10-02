Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants Sept. 24 to 30:
Lowest Scores
• Mr Tokyo Matthws10412 E. Independence Blvd. – 90
Violations include: Proper cooling methods weren't followed; employee handled raw chicken then clean plates with single-service gloves; two bins of rice cooled from day prior were between 50 and 51 degrees; cream cheese and crab mix, sushi and fish items in middle prep cooler were between 43 and 45 degrees; and chlorine sanitizer wasn't at proper concentration.
Matthews
• 7-Eleven, 1700 Windsor Square Drive – 95.5
• Bonefish Grill, 10056 E. Independence Blvd. – 96
• Char Bar No. 7, 3118 Fincher Farm Road – 90.5
• Chefs Catering, 1730 Matthews Township Pkwy. – 98
• Chipotle Mexican Grill, 1909 Matthews Township Pkwy. – 95
• Greco Fresh Grille, 3335 Siskey Pkwy. – 90.5
• Jonathan's, 10630 Independence Pointe Pkwy. – 96
• Longhorn Steakhouse, 9950 E. Independence Blvd. – 97.5
• Metro Diner, 10412 E. Independence Blvd – 93
• Miki's Restaurant, 1819 Matthews Township Pkwy. – 95
• Moe's Original Bar B Que, 111 Matthews Station St. – 92
• Outback Steakhouse, 9623 E. Independence Blvd. – 97.5
• Qdoba Mexican Grill, 3321 Siskey Pkwy. – 97
• Red Bowl Asian Bistro, 3122 Fincher Farm Road – 94.5
• Sante, 165 N. Trade St. – 98.5
• Somi Sushi. 3104 Weddington Road – 93.5
• South 21, 11450 E. Independence Blvd. – 96
• Texas Roadhouse, 10400 E. Independence Blvd. – 93
• White Duck Taco Shop, 131 E. John St. – 93.5
• Zoe's Kitchen, 2309 Matthews Township Pkwy. – 95
Mint Hill
• New Asian Cuisine, 7114 Brighton Park Drive – 94
Charlotte (28227)
• Mi Barrio Halal Latin Grill, 7308 E. Independence Blvd. – 90.5
Charlotte (28270)
• BR Cafe, 1431 Sardis Road N. – 93.5
• Mi Pueblo, 1820 Sardis Road N. – 97
• New Zealand Cafe, 1717 Sardis Road N . – 97
