The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from Sept. 23 to 29:
Matthews
• Cantina Louie Matthews, 2225 Matthews Township Pkwy. – 94
• Carolina Beer Temple, 195 N. Trade St. – 99
• Food Lion (deli/bakery), 3609 Matthews-Mint Hill Road – 99.5
• Great Harvest Bread Co., 110 Matthews Station St. – 98.5
• Mac's Speed Shop, 142 E. John St. – 92
• Osaka, 3531 Matthews-Mint Hill Road – 92
• The Portrait Gallery Restaurant, 118 E. Charles St. – 98
Mint Hill
• The Hill Bar & Grill, 11232 Lawyers Road – 95.5
Charlotte (28227)
• Bojangles, 9075 Lawyers Road – 94
• King Crab Juicy Seafood, 7401 E. Independence Blvd. – 93
• Speedway. 13354 Albemarle Road – 97.5
• Subway, 9009 Albemarle Road – 94.5
Charlotte (28270)
• Be Em Asian Kitchen, 1848 Galleria Blvd. – 100
• Harris Teeter (produce) 1621 Sardis Road N. – 99.5
• Walmart (deli & bakery), 1830 Galleria Blvd. – 97.5
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.