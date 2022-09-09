The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from Sept. 2 to 8:
Lowest Score
• Mi Barrio Halal Latin Grill, 7308 E. Independence Blvd., Charlotte – 86
Violations include: Oxtail and pepper steak didn’t cool to 70 degrees within two hours; collards weren’t held hot enough; foods in walk-in freezer and cooler weren’t held cold enough; ground beef in walk-in freezer didn’t have date mark; and inspector saw “crawling insects” in kitchen area.
All Scores
Matthews
• Beach and Borough, 2800 Campus Ridge Road – 97.5
• Bonefish Grill, 10430 E. Independence Blvd. – 97
• Harris Teeter (produce), 3100 Weddington Road – 99.5
• Hibachi Buffet Sushi & Grill, 9925 E. Independence Blvd. – 95
• Lam's Kitchen, 3016 Weddington Road – 90.5
• Publix (deli), 3110 Fincher Farm Road – 97
• Sam’s Club, 1801 Windsor Square Drive – 97
• Steady Eddy’s Pumphouse, 2216 E. John St. – 96
Mint Hill
• Food Lion (deli), 8118 Blair Road – 93.5
• Food Lion (market), 8118 Blair Road – 98.5
Charlotte (28227)
• Mi Barrio Halal Latin Grill, 7308 E. Independence Blvd. – 86
• Walmart Neighborhood Market, 8800 E. W.T. Harris Blvd. – 97
Charlotte (28270)
• New Zealand Cafe, 1717 Sardis Road N. – 98
• Sushi Star Asian Cafe, 10020 Monroe Road – 99
