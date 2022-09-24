The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from Sept. 16 to 22:
Lowest Scores
• Wendy’s, 6849 Matthews-Mint Hill Road, Mint Hill – 88.5
Violations include: Employee didn’t wash hands properly; chute in ice machine had black soil residue; chili wasn’t held hot enough; and salad and cut tomatoes weren’t held cold enough.
Matthews
• Costco (market), 2125 Matthews Township Pkwy. – 98.5
• Courtyard Bistro, 11425 E. Independence Blvd. – 91.5
• Empanadas Clt, 1031 Matthews Mint Hill Road – 96.5
• Harris Teeter (meat/seafood), 3100 Weddington Road – 98
• Jersey Mike’s, 3116 Weddington Road – 93
• Metro Diner, 10412 E. Independence Blvd. – 90
• Monterrey Mexican Restaurant, 9623 E. Independence Blvd. – 93
• Quiktrip, 10621 Monroe Road – 95
• Tropical Brazilian Bakery, 11100 Monroe Road – 97
• Which Wich, 930 Park Center Drive – 97.5
• Windsor Run, 2030 Windsor Run Lane – 98
Mint Hill
• Publix (meat market), 6828 Matthews-Mint Hill Road – 95
• Publix (produce), 6828 Matthews-Mint Hill Road – 97.5
• Wendy’s, 6849 Matthews-Mint Hill Road – 88.5
Charlotte (28227)
• New China Taste, 8112 Idlewild Road – 93.5
• Smoothie King, 8710 Krefeld Drive – 99
• Zaxby's, 8905 Albemarle Road – 94
Charlotte (28270)
• A&A International Food, 1636 Sardis Road N. – 98.5
• Arby’s, 9456 Monroe Road – 98
• Chex Grill & Wings, 1609 Sardis Road N. – 94
• Global Cafe, 5800 Sardis Road – 98.5
