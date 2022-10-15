The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from Oct. 7 to 13:
Matthews
• Adam's Mart, 11130 E. Independence Blvd. – 94
• Americana Restaurant, 1628 Matthews-Mint Hill Road – 98
• Best Wok II, 1819 Matthews Township Pkwy. – 94
• East 74 Family Restaurant, 10915 Monroe Road – 99
• El Cilantro, 4709 Margaret Wallace Road – 94.5
• Food Lion (market), 3609 Matthews-Mint Hill Road – 100
• Fujisan, 1801 Windsor Square Drive – 98.5
• La Panaderia, 11229 E. Independence Blvd. – 94
• Picadeli's Deli, 1600 Matthews-Mint Hill Road – 96.5
• Pizza Peel, 110 Matthews Station St. – 98.5
• Sams Club (deli/bakery), 1801 Windsor Square Drive – 99
• Tropical Smoothie Cafe, 2309 Matthews Township Pkwy. – 97.5
• Zoe’s Kitchen, 2309 Matthews Township Pkwy. – 96
Mint Hill
• Food Lion (meat), 6275 Wilson Grove Road – 98
• J Birds Burger Jointe At Penny’s Place, 7920 Matthews-Mint Hill Road – 93.5
• Jersey Mikes, 7028 Brighton Park Drive – 93.5
• Papa Johns, 7032 Brighton Park Drive – 97
Charlotte (28227)
• Chipotle Mexican Grill, 9030 Albemarle Road – 98.5
• Food Lion (deli) 6275 Wilson Grove Road – 95.5
• Los Reyes Ii7308 E Independence Blvd. – 96
Charlotte (28270)
• Boardwalk Billy’s, 1636 Sardis Road N. – 98.5
• City BBQ, 1514 Galleria Blvd. – 97.5
• Domino's Pizza, 1830 Galleria Blvd. – 98.5
