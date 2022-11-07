The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from Oct. 28 to Nov. 3:
Matthews
• Ben Thanh Vietnamese Restaurant, 1806 Windsor Square Drive – 94.5
• Bojangles, 11137 E. Independence Blvd. – 92.5
• Bonefish Grill, 10430 E. Independence Blvd. – 96
• Brueggers Bagel Bakery, 1905 Matthews Township Pkwy. – 96
• Dairy Queen, 1819 Matthews Township Pkwy. – 97.5
• International Truck of Tacos, 10734 Monroe Road – 97
• Kabob-Je Rotisserie & Grille, 2233 Matthews Township Pkwy. – 95.5
Mint Hill
• Food Lion (produce), 8118 Blair Road – 98.5
Charlotte (28227)
• Best Western Plus, 2501 Sardis Road N. – 97.5
• Pho Huong Que Restaurant, 7211 E. Independence Blvd. – 97
• Starbucks, 8837 Albemarle Road – 94.5
Charlotte (28270)
• 704 Korean BBQ, 8320 Pineville-Matthews Road – 100
• Best Wok, 1717 Sardis Road N. – 97.5
• Zaxby's, 1930 Sardis Road N. – 96.5
