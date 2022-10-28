The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from Oct. 21 to 27:
Lowest Score
• Sub Station II, 11500 E. Independence Blvd., Matthews – 85.5
Violation includes: Certified person in charge wasn’t available; slicer had old food debris; meat and cheese in walk-in had white growth build-up; turkey chubs and meat weren’t held cold enough; foods were not date marked; tomatoes and lettuce didn’t have time stamps; bleach wasn’t at proper concentration; and inspector saw rodent droppings and a dead rodent.
Matthews
• Azteca Restaurant, 9709 E.Independence Blvd. – 94
• Bowlero Matthews, 11210 Brigman Road – 97
• Chefs Catering, 1730 Matthews Township Pkwy. – 97
• Chipotle Mexican Grill, 1909 Matthews Township Pkwy. – 97
• Clean Juice, 2225 Matthews Township Pkwy. – 93
• Firehouse Subs, 1808 Windsor Square Drive – 97.5
• Food Lion (produce), 3609 Matthews-Mint Hill Road – 99.5
• Grace O’Malleys Irish Public House, 157 N Trade St. – 99
• Jekyll & Hyde Taphouse And Grill, 316 N Trade St. – 95.5
• Kristopher's Sports Bar And Grille, 250 North Trade St. – 98
• Miki's Restaurant, 1819 Matthews Township Pkwy – 92.5
• Tree Top Catering & Cafe, 1031 Matthews-Mint Hill Road – 92
Mint Hill
• Arby's, 12936 Albemarle Road – 96
• O'Neil's Pub, 8121 Fairview Road – 99
Charlotte (28227)
• Chick-fil-A, 9010 Albemarle Road – 97.5
• China Fun, 9020 Albemarle Road – 93.5
• China Fun, 5716 Wyalong Drive – 95
• King Of Spicy, 8829 E. W.T. Harris Blvd. – 96
• Kos Pool And Bar, 8829 E. W.T. Harris Blvd. – 94
• Tacos El Regio, 8829 E. W.T. Harris Blvd. – 90
Charlotte (28270)
• Famous Toastery, 1640 Sardis Road N. – 97
