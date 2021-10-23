The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from Oct. 15 to 21:
Matthews
• Chick-fil-A, 9905 Matthews Park Drive – 97
• El Valle Mexican Restaurant, 305 W. John St. – 95
• Hinson's Drive-In, 2761 CPCC Lane – 96
• Matthews Wine Cellar, 131 Matthews Station St. – 97
• Osaka, 3531 Matthews-Mint Hill Road – 96
• Panera Bread, 1904 Matthews Township Pkwy. – 98
• Steady Eddy's Pumphouse, 2216 E. John St. – 93
Mint Hill
• Wayback Burgers, 7014 Tutor St. – 98.5
Charlotte (28227)
• American Deli, 7309 E. Independence Blvd. – 93.5
• Earp's Express, 7020 Brighton Park Drive – 99
• King Crab Juicy Seafood, 7401 E. Independence Blvd. – 93
• Kingdom Caribe, 8505 Lawyers Road – 94
• McDonalds, 2301 Central Ave. – 96.5
• Walmart Neighborhood Market, 8800 E. WT Harris Blvd. – 98
Charlotte (28270)
• Chex Grill & Wings, 1609 Sardis Road N. – 95.5
