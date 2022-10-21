The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from Oct. 14 to 20:
Matthews
• 7-Eleven, 11208 E. Independence Blvd. – 92
• Delicious Foods, 11329 E. Independence Blvd. – 97.5
• Golden Corral, 11025 E. Independence Blvd – 92.5
• Hinson’s Drive In, 2761 CPCC Lane – 97
• La Lena Restaurant & Lounge, 11315 E. Independence Blvd. – 91
• Matthews Wine Cellar, 131 Matthews Station St. – 97.5
• Nora’s Kitchen, 1240 Matthews-Mint Hill Road – 95.5
• Publix (produce), 3110 Fincher Farm Road – 100
• Publix (seafood), 3110 Fincher Farm Road – 97
• Rey Taco, 11329 E. Independence Blvd. – 97.5
• White Duck Taco Shop, 131 E. John St. – 97.5
Mint Hill
• Big Guy’s Pizza, 6914 Matthews-Mint Hill Road – 98.5
• Daphne's Bakery, 7609 Matthews-Mint Hill Road – 99
• Zaxby’s, 6911 Brighton Park Drive – 96.5
Charlotte (28227)
• Cottage Express, 7209 E. W T Harris Blvd. – 95
• Food Lion (market), 9021 Albemarle Road – 97
• Food Lion (produce), 9848 Monroe Road – 99
• La Luna 2, 8829 E. W T Harris Blvd. – 98.5
• Magdalena's Taqueria, 7146 E. Independence Blvd. – 95
Charlotte (28270)
• Circle K, 9726 Monroe Road – 99.5
• Hungry Howie’s Pizza & Subs, 1707 Sardis Road N – 98.5
