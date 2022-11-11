The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from Nov. 4 to 10:
Matthews
• Chef Henry Catering,1050 Devore Lane – 98.5
• Costco (deli), 2125 Matthews Township Pkwy. – 99.5
• Hampton Inn (breakfast), 9615 Independence Pointe Pkwy. – 92.5
• Hibachi Buffet Sushi & Grill, 9925 E. Independence Blvd. – 95
• Holiday Inn Express, 9420 E. Independence Blvd. – 96.5
• Jimmy John's Sandwiches, 2233 Matthews Township Pkwy. – 96.5
• Outback Steakhouse, 9623 E. Independence Blvd. – 95
Mint Hill
• Fortune Cookie III, 7211 E. Independence Blvd. – 93
• Hawthorne's Pizza & Bar, 7319 Matthews-Mint Hill Road – 94
• Magdalena's Taqueria, 7146 E. Independence Blvd. – 90.5
• Pizza Hut, 9229 Lawyers Road – 94.5
Charlotte (28270)
• 220 C Banh Mi & Coffee, 10020 Monroe Road – 98.5
• Juliana Pizza, 9858 Monroe Road – 98
• New Zealand Cafe, 1717 Sardis Road N. – 96.5
• Popeye’s, 1729 Sardis Road N. – 93.5
• Sushi Star Asian Cafe, 10020 Monroe Road – 98.5
