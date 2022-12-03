The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from Nov. 25 to Dec. 1:
Matthews
• Chen Fu Restaurant, 9623 E. Independence Blvd. – 94
• China Express II, 3607 Matthews-Mint Hill Road – 95.5
• Five Guys, 2304 Matthews Township Pkwy. – 97
• Food Lion (market), 9848 Monroe Road – 99.5
• Harris Teeter (deli), 3100 Weddington Road – 96
• McDonald’s, 11620 Waverly Center Drive – 97
• Mingfu Chinese & Sushi, 115 W. John St. – 95.5
• Qdoba Mexican Grill, 2233 Matthews Township Pkwy. – 96.5
• Que Onda Tacos & Tequila, 3022 Weddington Road – 96.5
• Red Radish Catering Co, 10734 Monroe Road – 99
Mint Hill
• Bojangles, 11420 Beaver Farms Road – 99.5
• Harris Teeter (deli), 7036 Brighton Park Drive – 97.5
• Harris Teeter (produce), 7036 Brighton Park Drive – 98.5
• Publix (meat market), 6828 Matthews-Mint Hill Road – 98.5
Charlotte (28227)
• China Saute, 9248 Albemarle Road – 98.5
• Domino’s Pizza, 9020 Albemarle Road – 98.5
• Gong Cha, 7808 Rea Road – 93
• Jersey Mike’s, 8837 Albemarle Road – 94
• Marco's Pizza, 6816 Matthews-Mint Hill Road – 95
• Perrys (deli), 6727 Wilgrove-Mint Hill Road – 99.5
Charlotte (28270)
• Be Em Asian Kitchen, 1848 Galleria Blvd. – 97.5
• Harris Teeter (market), 1621 Sardis Road N. – 99.5
• Pizza Hut, 9614 Monroe Road – 98.5
• Roppongi Ramen Bar, 9626 Monroe Road – 97
