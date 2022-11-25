The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from Nov. 18 to 24:
Lowest Score
• IHOP, 9253 E. Independence Blvd. – 90
Violations include: Employee put on gloves without washing hands; food debris on the milkshake machine had food debris; and individually portioned cheese and buttermilk pancake mix were not cooled quickly enough.
Matthews
• Applebees, 9616 E. Independence Blvd. – 96.5
• Comfort Inn, 1718 Windsor Crossing Drive – 95.5
• Harris Teeter (meat & seafood), 3100 Weddington Road – 98
• Jonathan’s, 10630 Independence Pointe Pkwy. – 93.5
• McAlisters Deli, 2217 Matthews Township Pkwy. – 98
• Mr. Tokyo, 10412 E. Independence Blvd. – 94.5
• Panera Bread, 1904 Matthews Township Pkwy. – 95
• Poke Honolulu, 10416 E. Independence Blvd. – 93.5
• Qdoba Mexican Grill, 3321 Siskey Pkwy. – 95.5
• Showmars, 9624 E. Independence Blvd. – 96
Mint Hill
• Harris Teeter (meat/seafood), 7036 Brighton Park Drive – 99
• Penn Station, 6816 Matthews Mint Hill Road – 97.5
• Zaxbys, 6911 Brighton Park Drive – 95
Charlotte (28227)
• Arbys, 6200 Wilson Grove Road – 97
• Bojangles, 9075 Lawyers Road – 94.5
• Five Little Birds, 8800 Royal Scot Lane – 98.5
Charlotte (28270)
• Bojangles, 1604 Galleria Blvd. – 96.5
• Chin Chin Restaurant, 9856 Monroe Road – 94
• Lee Signature Salads, Smoothies, Fruit Bowls & More, 1640 N. Sardis Road – 100
• Tony’s Pizza, 1605 Galleria Blvd. – 98.5
