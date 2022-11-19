The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from Nov. 11 to 17:
Matthews
• Asian Buffet & Grill, 11032 E. Independence Blvd. – 93
• Carrabba's Italian Grill, 10400 E. Independence Blvd. – 96.5
• Genghis Grill, 9727 E. Independence Blvd. – 96.5
• Greco Fresh Grille, 3335 Siskey Pkwy. – 95
• Harris Teeter (meat), 1811 Matthews Township Pkwy. – 99.5
• Li's Noodles Asian Kitchen, 10915 Monroe Road – 99
• Mooyah Burgers Fries And Shakes, 2233 Matthews Township Pkwy. – 96
• Sante, 165 N. Trade St. – 99
• Umami Sushi & Grill, 200 E. Matthews St. – 97.5
Mint Hill
• Stooges Pub & Grub13230 Albemarle Road – 96.5
Charlotte (28227)
• Egg N Curry, 7128 Albemarle Road – 93
• Mi Barrio Halal Latin Grill, 7308 E. Independence Blvd. – 98
• Tacos El Potosino, 7146 E Independence Blvd. – 99.5
