The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from May 6 to 12:
Matthews
• Azteca Restaurant, 9709 E.Independence Blvd. – 92
• Comfort Inn, 1718 Windsor Crossing Drive – 96.5
• Red Radish Catering Co, 10734 Monroe Road – 99
• Sante, 165 N. Trade St. – 98.5
Charlotte (28227)
• Burger King, 7002 Matthews-Mint Hill Road – 95.5
• Chick-fil-A, 9010 Albemarle Road – 96.5
• Chili's Grill & Bar, 2521 Sardis Road N. – 96.5
• Domino’s Pizza, 9020 Albemarle Road – 95
• Earp's Express, 7020 Brighton Park Drive – 97
Charlotte (28270)
• Bojangles, 1604 Galleria Blvd. – 98.5
