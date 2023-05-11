The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from May 4 to 10:
Matthews restaurants
• Americana Restaurant, 1628 Matthews-Mint Hill Road – 94
• Boba Cafe, 3565 Matthews-Mint Hill Road – 96
• Firehouse Subs, #401808 Windsor Square Drive – 96
• Golden Corral, 11025 E Independence Blvd. – 94.5
• Greco Fresh Grille, 3335 Siskey Pkwy. – 94.5
• Harris Teeter (produce), 1811 Matthews Township Pkwy. – 98
• Outback Steakhouse, 9623 E Independence Blvd. – 96.5
• Red Lobster, 9801 Independence Pointe Pkwy. – 95.5
Mint Hill restaurants
• Food Lion (meat & seafood), 6275 Wilson Grove Road – 98.5
• Food Lion (produce), 6275 Wilson Grove Road – 99
Charlotte restaurants (28227)
• Chick Fil A, 9010 Albemarle Road – 99.5
• Los Reyes II, 7308 E. Independence Blvd. – 95
• Magdalena's Taqueria, 7146 E. Independence Blvd. – 98.5
Charlotte restaurants (28270)
• 704 Korean BBQ, 8320 Pineville Matthews Road – 95
• A&A International Food, 1636 Sardis Road N. – 97.5
• Chex Grill & Wings, 1609 Sardis Road N. – 97.5
• Cook Out, 1815 Sardis Road N. – 95
• Harris Teeter (deli), 1621 Sardis Road N. – 98.5
Limited Food
• Matthews Athletic Recreation Association (main), 1200 S. Trade St. – 99.5
• Matthews Athletic Recreation Association (small), 1200 S. Trade St. – 99.5
School lunches
• Bain Elementary School, 11540 Bain School Road – 99.5
• Crestdale Middle School, 940 Sam Newell Road – 99
• Matthews Christian Academy, 2724 Margaret Wallace Road – 99.5
Miss last week’s restaurant inspections? Azteca Restaurant, Dunwellz Custom Kitchen And Pour House, Hibachi Buffet Sushi & Grill, Jonathan’s and Tasty Crab House are some of the restaurants in the Matthews-Mint Hill area that were inspected from April 28 to May 10.
Several other weeks of Matthews-Mint Hill inspections are available, including April 21 to 27, April 14 to 20, April 7 to 13 and March 31 to April 6.
