The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from May 27 to June 2:
Matthews
• Dairy Queen, 1819 Matthews Township Pkwy. – 98
• Go Go Empanadas, 11229 E. Independence Blvd. – 93.5
• Harris Teeter (deli), 1811 Matthews Township Pkwy. – 96.5
• Harris Teeter (meat & seafood), 1811 Matthews Township Pkwy. – 98
• Publix (meat market), 3110 Fincher Farm Road – 100
Mint Hill
• Food Lion (meat/seafood), 6275 Wilson Grove Road – 100
• Food Lion (produce), 6275 Wilson Grove Road – 98
Charlotte (28227)
• C Town Express (meat market), 7012 Albemarle Road – 97
• Ding Tea, 7211 E. Independence Blvd. – 96.5
Charlotte (28270)
• Domino's Pizza, 7211 E. Independence Blvd. – 97
• Everest Bistro, 9010 Monroe Road – 90
• Tony’s Pizza, 1605 Galleria Blvd. – 98
