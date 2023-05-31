The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from May 25 to 31:
Lowest Scores
• Little Caesars, 9009 Albemarle Road, Charlotte – 86.5
Violations include: Certified food protection manager wasn’t available; food employee washed hands and turned off faucet with bare hands; no date marking throughout facility; person in charge was unable to produce time as a public health control form for the premade raw pizzas;
Matthews restaurants
• Applebees, 9616 E. Independence Blvd. – 95.5
• Baltimore Crabcake Company, 10734 Monroe Road – 99
• McAlister’s Deli, 2217 Matthews Township Pkwy. – 96
Mint Hill restaurants
• 7-Eleven, 4300 Wilgrove-Mint Hill Road – 94.5
Charlotte restaurants (28227 zip code)
• Arby’s, 6200 Wilson Grove Road – 97
• Big Al's Pub & Grubberia, 9306 Albemarle Road – 96.5
• China Fun, 5716 Wyalong Drive – 95.5
• Circle K, 4921 E. Independence Blvd. – 96
• Fortune Cookie III, 7211 E. Independence Blvd. – 93.5
• Little Caesars, 9009 Albemarle Road – 86.5
• Mi Barrio Halal Latin Grill, 7308 E. Independence Blvd. – 93.5
• Sunrise Restaurant, 8923 Albemarle Road – 96
Charlotte restaurants (28270 zip code)
• Chin Chin Restaurant, 9856 Monroe Road – 96.5
• Harris Teeter produce, 1621 Sardis Road – 99.5
• Sushi Star Asian Cafe, 10020 Monroe Road – 98.5
Charlotte restaurants (28212 zip code)
• Cook Out, 6438 Albemarle Road – 93
• Halal Street Food, 4044 Connection Point Blvd. – 98.5
• La Unica Supercenter (meat market), 5323 E Independence Blvd. – 96.5
• La Unica Supercenter (produce and juice bar), 5323 E Independence Blvd. – 95.5
• La Unica Supercenter Taqueria/Bakery/Tortilleria, 5323 E Independence Blvd. – 93
• New York Diner, 6003 Albemarle Road – 97
Charlotte restaurants (28215 zip code)
• Halal Gyro Man, 5427 N. Sharon Amity Road – 95.5
• Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center, 8201 Healthcare Loop – 100
• Rinconcito Jarocho, 5427 N. Sharon Amity Road – 97
• Round The Way Eatery, 5427 N. Sharon Amity Road – 97
• Saona Restaurant Bar and Grill, 530 Eastway Drive – 93
• Taqueria Don Chuy, 5427 N. Sharon Amity Road – 97
• Teddy’s Pizza, 5820 E. W.T. Harris Blvd. – 96.5
