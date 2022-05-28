The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from May 20 to 26:
Matthews
• Costco (market), 2125 Matthews Township Pkwy. – 98.5
• Cracker Barrel, 9330 E. Independence Blvd. – 94
Charlotte (28227)
• China Fun, 5716 Wyalong Drive – 91.5
• Food Lion (deli), 8100 Idlewild Road – 96.5
Charlotte (28270)
• Rios Steakhouse, 1605 Galleria Blvd. – 94.5
• Taco Bell, 1910 Sardis Road N. – 98.5
