The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from May 19 to 24:
Matthews restaurants
• Brueggers Bagel Bakery, 1905 Matthews Township Pkwy. – 94.5
• Dunkin Donuts, 3114 Fincher Farm Road – 95
• El Valle Mexican Restaurant, 305 W. John St. – 96.5
• Five Guys, 2304 Matthews Township Pkwy. – 97
• I Love Mac & Cheese, 3016 Weddington Road – 97.5
• McDonalds, 11620 Waverly Center Drive – 96
• Metro Diner, 10412 E. Independence Blvd. – 96
• Panera Bread, 1904 Matthews Township Pkwy. – 98.5
Mint Hill restaurants
• Harris Teeter (produce), 7036 Brighton Park Drive – 98.5
• Starbucks, 8837 Albemarle Road – 98.5
Charlotte restaurants (28227 Zip Code)
• La Luna 2, 8829 E. W.T. Harris Blvd. – 95
• Publix (seafood), 6828 Matthews-Mint Hill Road – 99
Charlotte restaurants (28270 Zip Code)
• City BBQ Galleria, 1514 Galleria Blvd. – 96
School cafeterias
• Lansdowne Elementary School, 6325 Owenby Court, Charlotte – 100
• Providence Day School, 5800 Sardis Road, Charlotte – 98.5
Missed a week’s worth of inspections?
• May 11 to 18: Big Guy’s Pizza, Cantina Louie, Dunkin Donuts/Baskin Robbins, Mr. Tokyo, Starbucks Coffee
• May 4 to 10: Americana Restaurant, Firehouse Subs, Greco Fresh Grille, Outback Steakhouse, Red Lobster
• April 28 to May 3: Azteca Restaurant, Hibachi Buffet Sushi & Grill, Jonathan’s, Rack'em Pub & Billiards, Tasty Crab House
• April 21 to 27: Chen Fu Restaurant, Chipotle Mexican Grill, First Watch, La Autentica Mexican Restaurant, Wendy's,
• April 14 to 20: Asian Buffet & Grill, Ben Thanh Vietnamese Restaurant, ITOT International Truck Of Tacos, Kabob-Je Rotisserie & Grille, Li's Noodles Asian Kitchen
• April 7 to 13: Chicken Salad Chick, China Express II, Miki's Restaurant, Poke Honolulu, Texas Roadhouse
• March 31 to April 6: Best Wok II, Chick-fil-A, Republica Restaurant And Lounge, The Flying Biscuit and Tree Top Catering & Cafe
Eat in south Charlotte and Union County? We publish restaurant scores from those communities, too.
