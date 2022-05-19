The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from May 13 to 19:
Matthews
• Harris Teeter (deli), 3100 Weddington Road – 94.5
• Harris Teeter (meat & seafood), 3100 Weddington Road – 98
• Jimmy John's Sandwiches, 2233 Matthews Township Pkwy. – 96
Mint Hill
• 7-Eleven, 4300 Wilgrove-Mint Hill Road – 95.5
Charlotte (28227)
• Circle K, 4921 E. Independence Blvd. – 97.5
• Fortune Cookie III, 7211 E. Independence Blvd. – 94.5
• Harris Teeter (market), 5706 Wyalong Drive – 99
• Marco's Pizza, 6816 Matthews-Mint Hill Road – 92
Charlotte (28270)
• Steak N Shake, 1926 Sardis Road N. – 93.5
