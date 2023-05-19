The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from May 11 to 18:
Matthews Restaurants
• Cantina Louie, 2225 Matthews Township Pkwy. – 94.5
• El Cilantro, 4709 Margaret Wallace Road – 94
• Go Go Empanadas, 11229 E. Independence Blvd. – 91
• La Fonda Colombiana, 11329 E. Independence Blvd. – 96
• Mr. Tokyo, 10412 E. Independence Blvd. – 95
• Sam’s Club (market), 1801 Windsor Square Drive – 98.5
• Starbucks Coffee, 2233 Matthews Township Pkwy. – 99
Mint Hill Restaurants
• Big Guy’s Pizza, 6908 Matthews-Mint Hill Road – 97
• Dunkin Donuts/Baskin Robbins, 7005 Matthews-Mint Hill Road – 97
• Empire Pizza, 7024 Brighton Park Drive – 94
• Hawthornes Pizza & Bar, 7319 Matthews-Mint Hill Road – 96.5
• Hop Feng II, 9229 Lawyers Road – 97
Charlotte Resturants (28227 Zip Code)
• Food Lion (produce), 9848 Monroe Road – 99
• McDonalds, 9150 Lawyers Road – 97.5
• Zaxby's, 8905 Albemarle Road – 98
Charlotte Restaurants (28270 Zip Code)
• Providence Meadows, 4123 Kuykendall Road – 93
• Sardis Oaks, 5151 Sardis Road – 97
Other Establishments
This week we are including Mecklenburg County health inspection scores for public and private school cafterials as well as nursing homes.
Cafeterias
• Carmel Christian School, 1145 Pineville-Matthews Road, Matthews – 98.5
• Charlotte Christian School, 7301 Sardis Road, Charlotte – 98
• Elizabeth Lane Elementary School, 121 Elizabeth Lane, Matthews – 98.5
• Independence High School, 1967 Patriot Drive, Charlotte – 99
• Northeast Middle School, 5960 Brickstone Drive, Charlotte – 97.5
Nursing Homes
• Oakbridge Terrace At Matthews Glenn, 701 Pavilion View Drive, Matthews – 98
Miss last week’s restaurant inspections? Matthews-Mint Hill restaurants Americana Restaurant, Golden Corral, Outback Steakhouse and Red Lobster were inspected from May 4 to 10. Previous Matthews-Mint Hill inspections April 28 to May 3, April 21 to 27, April 14 to 20, April 7 to 13 and March 31 to April 6.
