The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from March 4 to 10:
Lowest Score
• Hop Feng II, 9229 Lawyers Road, Mint Hill – 88.5
Violations include: Employee handled trash can and continued food prep without washing hands in between; unwashed produce (oranges and ginger) were stored over ready-to-eat food in walk in cooler; raw chicken and broccoli cooked with chicken didn't reach required temperature; and two soups weren't held hot enough.
Matthews
• ITOT International Truck of Tacos/Red Radish Catering, 10734 Monroe Road – 96
• Mingfu Chinese & Sushi, 115 W. John St. – 94.5
Mint Hill
• Happy's Grill, 9229 Lawyers Road – 97
• Hop Feng II, 9229 Lawyers Road – 88.5
• New Asian Cuisine, 7114 Brighton Park Drive – 93
• Publix (deli and cheese), 6828 Matthews-Mint Hill Road – 97
• Publix (seafood), 6828 Matthews-Mint Hill Road – 99.5
Charlotte (28227)
• Angela's Pizza & Restaurant, 9705 Mintworth Ave. – 95
• Chili's Grill & Bar/It’s Just Wings, 2521 Sardis Road N. – 96.5
• Sunrise Restaurant, 8923 Albemarle Road – 94.5
Charlotte (28270)
• Circle K, 9726 Monroe Road – 100
• Murphy Oil USA, 2010 Galleria Blvd. – 98
• Strudelteig, 1640 Sardis Road N. – 99
• Sushi Star Asian Cafe, 10020 Monroe Road – 98.5
