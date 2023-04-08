The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from March 31 to April 6:
Matthews restaurants
• Best Wok II, 1819 Matthews Township Pkwy. – 95.5
• Chick-fil-A, 9905 Matthews Park Drive – 98.5
• Primavera Pizza, 1319 Matthews-Mint Hill Road – 95
• Republica Restaurant And Lounge, 11315 E. Independence Blvd. – 95.5
• Sam’s Club, 1801 Windsor Square Drive – 97
• The Flying Biscuit Matthews, 110 Matthews Station St. – 97.5
• Tree Top Catering & Cafe, 1031 Matthews-Mint Hill Road – 95.5
Mint Hill restaurants
• Food Lion (produce), 8118 Blair Road – 99.5
Charlotte restaurants (28227 zip code)
• Deli Salvadorena, 7209 E. W T Harris Blvd. – 91.5
• New China Taste, 8112 Idlewild Road – 93
• Smoothie King, 8710 Krefeld Drive – 99
• Taqueria Express Grill, 6927 Albemarle Road – 91.5
• Wayback Burgers, 7014 Tutor St. – 99.5
Charlotte restaurants (28270 zip code)
• Harris Teeter (market/seafood), 1621 Sardis Road N. – 98.5
• Zaxby's, 1930 Sardis Road N. – 98
Did you miss last week's inspections. Last week's inspections included Rios Steakhouse, Stacks Kitchen, Texas Roadhouse and Which Wich.
