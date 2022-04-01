The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from March 25 to 31:
Matthews
• Asian Buffet & Grill, 11032 E. Independence Blvd.– 95.5
• Carrabba's Italian Grill, 10400 E. Independence Blvd. – 97
- Chen Fu Restaurant, 9623 E. Independence Blvd. – 96
• Chicken Salad Chick, 2233 Matthews Township Pkwy. – 99
• Corporate Caterers, 1544 Matthews-Mint Hill Road – 99.5
• East 74 Familyrestaurant, 10915 Monroe Road – 97
• Go Go Empanadas, 11229 E. Independence Blvd. – 96.5
• Golden Corral, 11025 E. Independence Blvd. – 94.5
• Grace O’Malley’s Irish Public House, 157 N. Trade St. – 97.5
• Longhorn Steakhouse, 9950 E. Independence Blvd. – 97.5
• Osaka, 3531 Matthews-Mint Hill Road – 97.5
• Pizza Peel, 110 Matthews Station St. – 99.5
• Pizza Spiga, 3509 Matthews-Mint Hill Road – 95.5
• Red Lobster, 9801 Independence Pointe Pkwy. – 94
• Stacks Kitchen, 11100 Monroe Road – 99
Mint Hill
• Hop Feng II, 9229 Lawyers Road – 94
Charlotte (28227)
• Big Al's Pub & Grubberia, 9306 Albemarle Road – 92
• Fortune Cookie III, 7211 E. Independence Blvd. – 90.5
• Los Reyes II, 7308 E. Independence Blvd. – 95.5
• Mi Barrio Halal Latin Grill, 7308 E. Independence Blvd. – 94.5
• New China Taste, 8112 Idlewild Road – 91
• Pho Huong Que Restaurant, 7211 E. Independence Blvd. – 96.5
• Speedway, 13354 Albemarle Road – 99
• Starbucks, 8837 Albemarle Road – 98.5
• Wendy's, 11801 Albemarle Road – 97
Charlotte (28270)
• Best Wok, 1717 Sardis Road – 96.5
• Chin Chin Restaurant, 9856 Monroe Road – 97
• Everest Bistro, 9010 Monroe Road – 94
• Roppongi Ramen Bar, 9626 Monroe Road – 97
