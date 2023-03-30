The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from March 24 to 30:
Lowest Score
Texas Roadhouse Matthews, 10400 E. Independence Blvd., Matthews – 87.5
Violations include: Staffer didn’t wash hands before putting on gloves and handling rolls; lids, hose sprayer and a spoon were in hand sink; restaurant didn’t have letter from supplier guaranteeing salmon was free of parasites; and staffer didn’t change gloves after picking up knife off ground;
Matthews restaurants
• Stacks Kitchen, 11100 Monroe Road – 99
• Which Wich, 930 Park Center Drive – 96
Mint Hill restaurants
• Arbys, 12936 Albemarle Road – 99.5
Charlotte restaurants (28227 zip codes)
• Blackfinn Ameripub, 14825 Ballantyne Village Way – 98
• King Of Spicy, 8829 E. W.T. Harris Blvd. – 96
• Marco's Pizza, 6816 Matthews-Mint Hill Road – 94.5
• Speedway, 13354 Albemarle Road – 99
• Tacos El Regio, 8829 E. W.T. Harris Blvd. – 93
Charlotte restaurants (28270 zip code)
• Bojangles, 1604 Galleria Blvd. – 96
• Rios Steakhouse, 1605 Galleria Blvd. – 97
• Strudelteig, 1640 Sardis Road N. – 98
