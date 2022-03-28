The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from March 18 to 24:
Matthews
• Bruegger’s Bagel Bakery, 1905 Matthews Township Pkwy. – 96
Mint Hill
• Charbar 7, 7312 Town View Drive – 91.5
• Dae Bak Korean Restaurant, 6908 Matthews-Mint Hill Road – 96
• Hawthorne's Pizza & Bar, 7319 Matthews-Mint Hill Road – 95
Charlotte (28227)
• China Fun, 5716 Wyalong Drive – 93.5
• Luna 2 (Meat Market), 8829 E. W.T. Harris Blvd. – 92
• La Luna 2 (Restaurant), 8829 E. W.T. Harris Blvd. – 99
• Magdalena's Taqueria, 7146 E. Independence Blvd. – 94
• McDonald’s, 2301 Central Ave. – 97.5
Charlotte (28270)
• 704 Korean BBQ, 8320 Pineville Matthews Road – 96
• Be Em Asian Kitchen, 1848 Galleria Blvd. – 96.5
• Famous Toastery, 1640 Sardis Road N. – 97.5
• Fizz Restaurant & Sports Bar, 1431 Sardis Road N. – 94.5
• Mi Pueblo, 1820 Sardis Road N. – 98
• Nourish, 1421 Orchard Lake Drive – 97.5
