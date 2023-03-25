The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from March 17 to 23:
Matthews restaurants
• Publix (deli), 3110 Fincher Farm Road – 97
• Sante, 165 N. Trade St. – 98.5
Mint Hill restaurants
• Big Guys Pizza, 6908 Matthews-Mint Hill Road – 97
• Bojangles, 11420 Beaver Farms Road – 99.5
Charlotte restaurants (28227 zip code)
• Angela's Pizza & Restaurant, 9705 Mintworth Ave. – 97.5
• La Luna 2, 8829 E. W.T. Harris Blvd. – 97.5
• Subway, 9009 Albemarle Road – 97
Charlotte restaurants (28270 zip code)
• 704 Korean Bbq, 8320 Pineville-Matthews Road – 97.5
• Community Culinary School/Encore Catering, 9315 Monroe Road – 98
• Roppongi Ramen Bar, 9626 Monroe Road – 96
Did you miss last week's inspections? Yanni Bistro, Chick-fil-A and Jersey Mike's are some of last week's inspections.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.