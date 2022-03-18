The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from March 11 to 17:
Lowest Score
• Taqueria Express Grill, 6927 Albemarle Road, Charlotte – 86
Violations include: Certified person in charge wasn’t available; person in charge could point to employee health agreement on site; written vomiting and diarrhea cleanup procedure wasn’t available; food employee handled raw chicken and changed gloves without washing hands in between; sink didn’t have handwash sign; and salsa wasn’t held cold enough.
Matthews
• Kristopher's Sports Bar And Grille, 250 N. Trade St. – 97.5
• La Panaderia, 11229 E. Independence Blvd. – 95.5
• Mac's Speed Shop, 142 E. John St. – 96.5
• Seaboard Taproom And Wine Bar, 213 N. Trade St. – 99.5
• The Exchange Pizza Depot, 213 N. Trade St. – 99
Mint Hill
• Taxco Mexican Restaurant, 7106 Brighton Park Drive – 96.5
• Thrashers Dawgs, 7732 Davis Road – 100
Charlotte (28227)
• China Fun, 9020 Albemarle Road – 96.5
• El Taco Deli, 7012 Albemarle Road – 91.5
• Empire Pizza, 7024 Brighton Park Drive – 95
• Honey Buns, 7323 E. Independence Blvd. – 94.5
• Jersey Mike’s, 8837 Albemarle Road – 95
• KFC/Taco Bell, 9030 Lawyers Road – 95
• Perry’s Deli, 6727 Wilgrove-Mint Hill Road – 98
• Taco Bell, 8812 Albemarle Road – 99
• Tacos El Regio, 8829 E. W.T. Harris Blvd. – 95
Charlotte (28270)
• City Bbq Galleria, 1514 Galleria Blvd. – 98
• Community Culinary School/ Encore Catering, 9315 Monroe Road – 98.5
