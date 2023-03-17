The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from March 10 to 16:
Lowest Scores
• Appetite Plus Catering, 1544 Matthews-Mint Hill Road – 88.5
Violations include: Certified food protection manager wasn’t available; employee health policy and written procedures for vomiting/diarrhea weren’t available; raw pork was stored over cooked tongue and raw chicken was stored over beets in walk in cooler; and restaurant had small flying bugs.
Matthews restaurants
• Lams Kitchen, 3016 Weddington Road – 94
• Yanni Bistro, 131 E. John St. – 97
Mint Hill restaurants
• Chick-fil-A, 67404 Matthews-Mint Hill Road – 99.5
• Jersey Mike’s, 7028 Brighton Park Drive – 95.5
• Publix (meat market), 6828 Matthews-Mint Hill Road – 97
• Publix (seafood), 6828 Matthews-Mint Hill Road – 99.5
• Vintners Hill, 7427 Matthews-Mint Hill Road – 98.5
Charlotte restaurants (28227 zip code)
• Harris Teeter (deli/bakery), 5706 Wyalong Drive – 99
• Harris Teeter (produce), 5706 Wyalong Drive – 100
• Jersey Mike’s, 7309 E. Independence Blvd. – 97
• Mi Barrio Halal Latin Grill, 7308 E. Independence Blvd. – 98.5
Charlotte restaurants (28270 zip code)
• Everest Bistro, 9010 Monroe Road – 97
