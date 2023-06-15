The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these cards from June 7 to 14:
Lowest Score
Sub Station II, 11500 E. Independence Blvd., Matthews – 88.5
Violations include: Raw shell eggs had black spots/residue; metal sheet pans and metal containers had food debris; deli meat and cheese on counter top measured above 41 degrees; and three spray bottles of cleaner were stored on top of a display case.
Matthews restaurants
• 7 Eleven, 1700 Windsor Square Drive – 95
• Carrabba's Italian Grill, 10400 E. Independence Blvd – 94.5
• Cellar And Ale, 131 Matthews Station St. – 99
• Costco (food court), 2125 Matthews Township Pkwy. – 98.5
• Genghis Grill, 9727 E. Independence Blvd. – 97
• Hampton Inn Breakfast, 9615 Independence Pointe Pkwy. – 95
• Harris Teeter (meat & seafood), 3100 Weddington Road – 99
• Harris Teeter Corp. Cafe, 701 Crestdale Road – 99
• Pepero Korean Market, 10920 Monroe Road – 96.5
• Sam’s Club (deli/bakery), 1801 Windsor Square Drive – 98
• Sub Station II, 11500 E. Independence Blvd. – 88.5
• Thai Taste, 131 Matthews Station St. – 97
• Windsor Run, 2030 Windsor Run Lane – 92
Mint Hill restaurants
• Burger King, 7002 Matthews-Mint Hill Road – 96
• Dae Bak Korean Restaurant, 6908 Matthews-Mint Hill Road – 98
• Food Lion (deli), 9021 Albemarle Road – 97
• Food Lion (deli), 6275 Wilson Grove Road – 98
• J Birds Burger Jointe At Pennys Place, 7920 Matthews-Mint Hill Road – 96.5
• Jersey Mikes, 8837 Albemarle Road – 95.5
• Showmars, 6850 Matthews-Mint Hill Road – 98.5
Charlotte restaurants (28270)
• Famous Toastery,1640 Sardis Road N. – 97
• Hungry Howies Flavor Factory, 8610 Camfield St. – 99
Charlotte restaurants (28212)
• Hawthornes NY Pizza & Bar, 6215 Old Post Road – 98.5
• McDonalds, 720 Meridian Center Drive – 98
• Popeye’s, 6011 Albemarle Road – 95
• Starbucks, 4044 Connection Point Blvd. – 97.5
• Taqueria El Jarocho, 5661 Farm Pond Lane – 95.5
Charlotte restaurants (28215)
• Dlicious, 5427 N. Sharon Amity Road – 100
• Inspired By Taste, 5427 N. Sharon Amity Road – 99.5
• Island Boys, 5427 N. Sharon Amity Road – 98
• Karibe Caribbean, 6307 The Plaza – 97
• Las Meras Tortas, 5661 Farm Pond Lane – 93
• Mac’s Concepts, 5427 N. Sharon Amity Road – 99.5
• Momo Station, 5427 N. Sharon Amity Road – 98.5
• Senor Taco Mexican Grill, 1910 Milton Road – 98.5
• Wingstop, 5820 E. W.T. Harris Blvd. – 97.5
