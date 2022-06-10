The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from June 3 to 9:
Lowest Score
• Monterrey Mexican Restaurant, 9623 E. Independence Blvd., Matthews – 90
Violations include: Pico de gallo wasn’t cooled fast enough; raw chicken breasts and beef in the cool drawers weren’t held cold enough; pans of chile rellenos didn’t have date marks; and inspector saw a couple of flying bugs in the kitchen’s prep area.
Matthews
• Appetite European Market, 1544 Matthews-Mint Hill Road – 97.5
• Holiday Inn Express, 9420 E. Independence Blvd. – 96
• Monterrey Mexican Restaurant, 9623 E. Independence Blvd. – 90
• Thai Taste Matthews, 131 Matthews Station St. – 98
• The Loyalist Market, 435 N. Trade St. – 97
• Tropical Brazilian Bakery, 11100 Monroe Road – 97
Mint Hill
• Aggies Restaurant, 7209 E. W.T. Harris Blvd. – 94.5
• Food Lion (deli), 8118 Blair Road – 99
• Food Lion (meat market), 8118 Blair Road – 99.5
• Mint Hill Rock Store Bar-B-Q, 7032 Brighton Park Drive – 97
Charlotte (28227)
• Perry’s Deli, 6727 Wilgrove-Mint Hill Road – 98.5
• Taco Bell, 8812 Albemarle Road – 97.5
