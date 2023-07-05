The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants, grocery stores, food stands and mobile units from June 29 to July 5:
Lowest Score
• Taqueria Express Grill, 6927 Albemarle Road, Charlotte – 89.5
Violations include: Certified food protection manager wasn’t available; two employees turned faucet off with bare hands before beginning food prep; plastic and metal containers had sticker or food debris; and various foods were not held cold enough inside prep unit and reach-in units.
Matthews restaurants
• Chef Henry Catering, 1050 Devore Lane – 98.5
• Chick-fil-A, 9905 Matthews Park Drive – 98
• Delicious Foods, 11329 E. Independence Blvd. – 98.5
• Domino’s Pizza, 3335 Siskey Pkwy. – 98
• Jersey Mike’s, 3116 Weddington Road – 95
• Lam’s Kitchen, 3016 Weddington Road – 91
• Mac's Speed Shop, 142 E. John St. – 93.5
• Stack’s Kitchen, 11100 Monroe Road – 99.5
• The Loyalist Market, 435 N. Trade St. – 98
Mint Hill restaurants
• Charbar 7, 7312 Town View Drive – 96.5
• Food Lion (deli), 8118 Blair Road – 98
Charlotte restaurants (28227 zip code)
• Bojangles, 9075 Lawyers Road – 95.5
• Burger King, 7026 Albemarle Road – 98
• C Town Express Meat Market, 7012 Albemarle Road – 97.5
• Earps Express, 7020 Brighton Park Drive – 98.5
• Kos Pool And Bar, 8829 E. W.T. Harris Blvd. – 97.5
• Taqueria Express Grill, 6927 Albemarle Road – 89.5
Charlotte restaurants (28212 zip code)
• Chin Chin, 6404 Albemarle Road – 95.5
• US Fried Chicken, 5600 Albemarle Road – 97
• Walmart Supercenter (deli), 3850 E. Independence Blvd. – 92.5
Charlotte restaurants (28215 zip code)
• Rinconcito Jarocho, 5427 N. Sharon Amity Road – 98
Charlotte Media Group also provides health inspection scores for restaurants, grocery stores, food stands and mobile units in Union County and South Charlotte. Find them at Union County Weekly and South Charlotte Weekly.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.