The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from June 24 to 30:
Lowest Score
• American Deli, 7309 E. Independence Blvd. – 86
Violations: Certified food protection manager wasn’t available; foods such as cooked corn beef flounder, tilapia and raw chicken wings weren’t held cold enough; items in prep unit didn’t have date marks; and Tylenol bottle was stored over handwashing sink next to mayonnaise bottle.
All Scores
Matthews
• Bonefish Grill, 10430 E. Independence Blvd. – 97.5
• Itot International Truck Of Tacos, 10734 Monroe Road – 97
• Mac's Speed Shop, 142 E. John St. – 96
• Metro Diner, 10412 E. Independence Blvd. – 91
• Stacks Kitchen, 11100 Monroe Road – 100
Charlotte (28227)
• American Deli, 7309 E. Independence Blvd. – 86
• Angela's Pizza & Restaurant, 9705 Mintworth Ave. – 96
• Honey Buns, 7323 E. Independence Blvd. – 92.5
• Hong Kong Bakery, 7323 E. Independence Blvd. – 96.5
• King Crab Juicy Seafood, 7401 E. Independence Blvd. – 90
• Mi Barrio Halal Latin Grill, 7308 E. Independence Blvd. – 90
Charlotte (28270)
• Domino's Pizza, 1830 Galleria Blvd. – 99
• Famous Toastery, 1640 Sardis Road N. – 98
• Fizz Restaurant & Sports Bar, 1431 Sardis Road N. – 97.5
• Harris Teeter (Market/Sea), 1621 Sardis Road N. – 100
• Strudelteig, 1640 Sardis Road N. – 99
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.